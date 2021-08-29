Earthquakes in North Carolina? More likely than you think | Featured story





Earthquakes in North Carolina? It’s more likely than you think!

On the evening of August 31, 1886, at 9:50 p.m., the largest earthquake ever recorded occurred on the East Coast in Charleston, South Carolina. It destroyed homes and other properties, and left up to 150 people dead in Charleston. The earthquake even cracked chimneys and plaster walls across areas in North Carolina. Measurements from the modern Richter scale recorded the earthquake between 6.6 and 7.3.

Across the state in Asheville, the bell at City Hall rang loudly as the earthquake devastated its devastation. Reverend Anthony Porter, dean of the Episcopal Church in Charleston, happened to be vacationing in the Asheville area that night. He later said that what he realized at first was that his wife moved the furniture, then the wagons arrived, then the railroad cars approaching, and finally, after one of the corners of his dwelling was lifted up and hit the ground, like the earthquake itself.

Variety of sounds like what Reverend Porter heard to describe the earthquake—a freight train, a hiss, or a buzzing, or even a rumble—reflects what many hear as a hurricane approaches. These sounds are described as auditory manifestations. Hurricanes emit low-frequency sound waves called ultrasound that the human ear cannot detect, and these sounds can occur an hour before storms develop into tornadoes.

Numerous earthquake reports came across the state that August night in 1886. A lighthouse keeper at Cape Hatteras felt the shocks and saw broken windows in the tower. Earthquake effects have also been documented in Elizabethtown, Stovall, Huntersville, Raleigh, Hillsboro and Waynesville. Locally, some walls of Northampton County Courthouse in Jackson were damaged, and to this day, the large brick chimney outside Carson’s home in Marion still bears a crack caused by the earthquake.

Earthquakes happen every day around the world. Most of them don’t make national news because of their small size, and some only rock isolated areas where few people live.

Although strong earthquakes in North Carolina are rare, builders are advised to follow proper building techniques to ensure that structures are durable and safe. An earthquake the size of the Charleston earthquake in 1886 can block major transportation routes, for example, in areas where there are mountains and cause structural damage elsewhere. When North Carolina was more rural, many large earthquakes occurred.

As mentioned earlier, the likelihood of earthquakes in North Carolina is more than you think. Did you know since 1735, 22 earthquakes have caused some kind of damage?

While not all of these have been contained in the state, these are the earthquakes that caused the most damage in North Carolina: 1861 in Wilkesboro, 1886 in Charleston, South Carolina, 1916 near Asheville, and 1926 in Mitchell County. The last earthquake that was actually centered in North Carolina, which caused damage, was 1981 in Henderson County.

Who knows if another earthquake like this will strike again. As Samuel L. Jackson says in Jurassic Park, “Hold on your butts!”

Rebecca Stiles is an administrative assistant at the Albemarle Museum.

