US airlifts help Haiti reach areas hardest hit by the earthquake

‘They’ve lost everything’: US airlifts are helping Haiti reach the areas worst hit by the earthquake

Updated: 9:40AM CST August 29, 2021

By Ben Fox, Associated Press

US military aircraft are now transporting food, fabrics and other items to southern Haiti amid a shift in international relief efforts to focus on helping people in areas hard-hit by the latest earthquake to weather the hurricane season.

The planes taking off from the capital, Port-au-Prince, all day Saturday, arrived in the mountainous, predominantly rural southern peninsula that was the epicenter of the August 14 earthquake. At Jeremy, people were waving and cheering as a unit of North Carolina Marines descended on the Osprey Circle with pallets of rice, tarps, and other supplies.

However, most of the supplies were not intended for Jeremy. It was to distribute it to remote mountain communities where landslides destroyed the homes and small lands of many subsistence farmers in the area, said Patrick Tine of the Haiti Bible Mission, one of several groups coordinating the delivery of the aid.

“They’ve lost their gardens, they’ve lost their animals,” Tinny said as he took a break from helping empty the boxes of rice. “The mountains slipped and they lost everything.”

At the request of the Haitian government, getting as much help as possible for these people as quickly as possible has become the focus of the $32 million US relief effort, said Tim Callahan, USAID Disaster Response Team Leader.

In the aftermath of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 2,200 people and damaged or destroyed more than 100,000 homes, the focus has been on search and rescue.

This was complicated by torrential rains from Tropical Storm Grace as well as damage to roads and bridges from the earthquake, in an area where infrastructure was in poor condition from the start. The gang threat, in a country still reeling from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, has also made aid distribution difficult. As a result, many Haitians are increasingly impatient with the relief effort.

We are just trying to get as much material as possible to the worst affected areas as quickly as possible. If you do that, your frustration level will drop,” Callahan said, amid the roar of helicopters at Port-au-Prince airport as American soldiers and civilian aid workers were working loading planes with pallets in the scorching sun.

This is where the US military comes into play. The forces, under the supervision of the Miami-based United States Southern Command, have so far delivered more than 265,000 pounds of relief aid.

Among those forces is a North Carolina unit, known as the Fighting Griffins based at New River Marine Corps Air Force Station, that allowed Associated Press reporters to be present as they delivered emergency supplies.

Two crews took off from the naval station at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, headed to Port-au-Prince to fetch supplies, and then made multiple voyages across the mountainous southern peninsula to deliver their cargo. They just stopped to refuel aboard the aircraft carrier USS Arlington off the coast of Haiti.

It was an upbeat mission, as flight crew and pilots helped Haitian aid workers unload the plane, then shook hands as they said goodbye.

A crew member, who delivered more than 8,500 pounds of cargo on Saturday alone, brought in a Haitian Marine from New York City as their interpreter. “It really means a lot to me to do something like this,” said Lance Cpl. Lonel Njak.

The US effort is expected to continue for at least several more weeks, although whether it will be enough to get people out through the rest of the hurricane season remains unclear.

“People need food, water, tents and fabrics,” said Wilkins Sanon of Mission of Hope, another group that works with the United States to direct aid to the people who need it most.

“It’s too bad now,” he said.

