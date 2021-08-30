DNV targets earthquake risk for wind farms – reNews





DNV has published the world’s first recommended practice to reduce earthquake challenges for wind power plants in emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific and the United States.

Recommended Practice DNV-RP-0585 “Seismic Design of Wind Power Plants” aims to reduce cost, warranty and liability risks and to optimize wind power plant design for seismic conditions.

It is the result of a global collaborative effort, which has seen more than 20 wind industry leaders respond, including manufacturers, project developers, designers and experts from Asia Pacific, Europe and North America to a Joint Industrial Project (JIP).

DNV said that with the growth of wind energy in emerging markets, “there is a growing need to ensure that wind turbines and other wind power plant assets such as the offshore substation are designed to meet the challenging conditions we see in those regions.”

The company said industry guidance and consensus is needed to ensure wind energy development continues to build momentum while maintaining high safety standards and reducing costs.

She added that hurricane and earthquake mitigation for wind farms JIP has worked for 18 months to bring together enough expertise from players across the industry to align wind turbine design methodologies for these harsh environmental conditions.

The DNV said the recommended practice can now be used as a technical reference for seismic design as part of the contract between industry stakeholders.

“It can work to link existing local seismic design requirements for common buildings with international wind energy design practices and facilitate the designer’s work,” the company said.

DNV added that this will help expedite discussions and project decisions.

“When DNV became involved with offshore wind farms in Taiwan in 2018, it was clear that earthquakes would be a potential driver for the design, in a way that had not been tried in Europe, where winds had their origins and where earthquakes did not A big problem.

“Projects in other regions, such as the United States, have been experiencing the same uncertainty and DNV has launched a joint industrial venture to meet this challenge.

“With the support of 20 partners, we have now been able to establish guidelines that will bring more transparency and reduce uncertainty into the design of onshore and offshore wind turbines.”

Klose also started the project and completed it successfully.

