Top Five Learning Management For Online Course Creators

E-learning is a major development in the modern education sector. The concept of a Learning Management System (LMS) has revolutionized the way of learning and has played a considerable role in the success of e-learning more. Various companies throughout the world have adopted the method of e-learning to bring changes to their training delivery through LMS. Amongst the myriad LMS present in the market, each having its benefits and perks, the companies tend to prefer the best following their preferences. Let’s take a look at the 5 best LMS ruling the e-learning sector:

Mindflash : Mindflash is undoubtedly amongst the best LMS present in the market. It has a simple interface, making it very user-friendly. The features of Mindflash bring about various perks to the hands of its users. Available on Android, as well as iOS, Mindflash offers seamless and accessible learning opportunities to its users. Along with video courses and creative lectures, it facilitates online quizzes and tests to check on the progress of the learners. It gives the course creators great control over the content, allowing them to optimize the courses and training sessions in the way they prefer. Training management, web-based training development, and virtual classrooms are some of the key points that make Mindflash stand atop the LMS market. Google Classroom: An LMS coming from a tech giant such as Google is bound to stand amongst the top learning management systems. With a myriad of features that it homes, Google Classroom makes the e-learning process much simplified and easy. This LMS lets the course creators measure the interaction level of the students, add students to the class by sharing a unique code or link, schedule assignments to multiple classes, and allows them to manage multiple classes at once. A grade book feature is implied in the LMS to record the development of the learners over the course period so that the course creators can track live reports of the learner’s development. Several other features make Google Classroom one of the best learning management systems in the market. Canvas : Talking about the best LMS software, the name Canvas is bound to come forth. The list features that Canvas offers are what lure course creators towards itself. This software is easy to use, offers cloud-based learning, and can integrate with third-party apps, the existing SIS of an educational institution, and other teaching tools with ease. The Canvas platform provides the course creators the facility to include standard-grade books, assess the progress of the students, author course content, optimize teaching-learning materials, mobile communication, and much more. The Canvas UI offers users easy access to all educational content and learning activities. Edmodo : Edmodo is a free learning management system available on Android OS, iPhone, and iPad. It accommodates unique features like classroom messaging and file sharing. Edmodo has a dashboard feature on-board to stop assess the real-time progress of the learners. The Edmodo learning platform is quite easy to use and provides the ease of uploading the teaching-learning materials to the course creators. It houses a global network of educators and course creators, offers collaborative learning, assessments, course authoring, and video conferencing facilities. Moodle : Moodle is a free and open-source learning management system. It is used to create private websites with online courses for educators and trainers to achieve their teaching and learning goals with the help of customizable management features. It is one of the world’s most widely used LMS for all kinds of e-learning, distance education, and on-the-job pieces of training. It is packed with features that make hosting courses and training of different complexity simple.

Conclusion: LMS systems have made the e-learning process easier for the course creators in various ways. Different LMS offer different features to the course creators, which they can use according to their preferences. The above-mentioned LMS Systems are most commonly used and have various benefits. They have made it very easy for the course creators to prepare the teaching-learning materials and analyze the progress of the learners studying under them.