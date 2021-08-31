Kumamoto earthquake recovery, 5 years later | a job





The bid to host the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo was intended as a signal of Japan’s recovery after the devastating 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.

However, the sudden spread of COVID-19 delayed the Olympics by a year and forced the competitions to be held without spectators. This means that all the progress that occurred after the earthquake in Japan, which was supposed to be revealed to foreign visitors during the Olympic Games, went largely unnoticed by the world.

In 2016, Kumamoto was hit by a series of earthquakes. The most powerful earthquakes named Kumamoto are called earthquakes with magnitudes 6.2 and 7.0. Kumamoto was also looking to the Olympics as a measure of recovery from its disaster.

But as in eastern Japan, COVID-19 has prevented foreign visitors from coming to see the progress for themselves. Alternatively, we would like to show you on our website some of what Kumamoto has accomplished in the past five years.

Earthquake recovery, Kumamoto after 5 years

Recovery at Mount Aso, the active volcano and caldera area Aso, one of Japan’s major tourist areas, has suffered greatly from the earthquake. Five years later, recovery efforts led to more robust infrastructure and the reopening of many tourist sites. If the epidemic wasn’t an issue, the Mount Aso region would be in great shape to welcome crowds of visitors again. Rebuilding Kumamoto Castle, the symbol of Kumamoto Castle, built in 1607, is the symbol of Kumamoto and the heart and soul of the Kumamoto people. Earthquakes destroyed buildings, shattered roof tiles and reduced stone walls to rubble. Now, the rebuilding of the castle continues. An elevated walkway was completed to give access to the interior of the castle, and the castle buildings are now open to the public. Created to support Kumamoto. In it, each of the characters (Luffy and the nine members of the Straw Hat Pirates) use their powers to help Kumamoto. Bronze statues of each figure are being unearthed in Kumamoto Prefecture.

Please check our website for details. https://kumamoto.guide/en/season/detail/145

