Haiti earthquake cleanup continues





Toledo, Ohio (WTVG) – Since 2005, Jay and Jan Nielsen have spent much of their time raising money to help the people of Haiti. They don’t get paid, and they say it’s all about doing the right thing.

Two weeks ago, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated the country and killed at least 2,200 people. Now, Jay and Jan are there, arriving in Haiti about a week ago to help with the cleanup effort.

“We brought the money, and when we ran out, I might have to go home and go straight back and fetch more money,” Jay said.

Al Nielsen traveled to Savanet, an area that was hit hard by the massive earthquake in Haiti.

“We’ve spent the past three or four days walking around the community, about five miles a day,” Jan said. “And we visited almost all the homes in the community and talked to them and recorded the damage to them and all that.”

“We have 60 houses that are completely flat or destroyed, and all the remaining houses are so badly damaged that no one can live in them,” Jay added.

This community consists of 350 homes.

“For two or three hundred dollars, we were able to salvage a four-room house,” Jay said. If we tried to replace that house with a cement block, that would be five or six thousand dollars. Most of the houses are of a type of construction that dates back to the Middle Ages.”

The Nielsens family works with Fanfan Medna, who lives in Haiti. He uses the money Nielsen sends to Haiti to coordinate workers to build and repair homes. He was there when the earthquake struck two weeks ago.

“I got out, and everything is moving like that, and I said, ‘It’s an earthquake,'” Madina said. “We can feel everything.”

The Nielsen family expected to be in Haiti for another week, but say they may have to take a second trip. If you’d like to help their efforts, you can visit the Missions International of America website.

Do you see a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the address when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.13abc.com/2021/08/30/haiti-earthquake-cleanup-continues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos