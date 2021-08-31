Churches in Haiti are in ruins after the earthquake but still try to provide comfort and help





MARCELINE, Haiti – Two weeks after the earthquake, about two dozen devotees came dressed in their best clothes on Sunday. They sat on whatever suitable objects might be caught from the wreckage of the Catholic church that stood nearby: folding chairs, mostly, and bits of concrete rubble for purists.

The ancient stone and marble altar that once stood atop an intricate tiled floor is finished. Instead, Reverend Jean-Edy Desraven celebrated Mass at a small wooden table covered in lace.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti on August 14 and destroyed hundreds of churches, including the main Catholic church in the small town of Marseline, about a 30-minute drive on a windy mountain road north of the coastal city of Les Cayes. .

/ Octavio Jones for NPR

Reverend Jean Eddy Desrafin celebrates mass on the ruins of his church.

The shaking caused the entire bowl’s heavy sand block walls to fall to one side, like an invisible giant hand breaking a cardboard box. The weight of the walls shattered the seats like matches and destroyed the altar.

Desrafin, 61, said he was inside his house next door at the time of the quake, and was having breakfast with a staff member. Somehow, they both survived unharmed.

“She shook us and threw us to the ground, then [building] He said, “God saved my life.”

The two men managed to crawl to safety, but two women who were cleaning the church precincts were killed.

The piles of rubble are so large that heavy machinery will be required to clean them. More than two weeks after the earthquake, there was no word on when this would happen.

As a result, service last Sunday – like the previous Sunday and what will surely be many Sundays to come – took place on a narrow dirt road behind the destroyed buildings.

But the Mass was still a Mass: hymns, homily, Eucharist, Our Father, and Hail Mary, and the rhythms recognized across languages.

/ Octavio Jones for NPR

A woman prays near the ruins of St. Agnes Catholic Church.

“This is ruined,” Desraven said, pointing to the wreckage where the church building once stood. “But the church – we are. The church was not destroyed.”

In the diocese not only of Kayes, officials said, more than 220 churches and Catholic churches were severely damaged or destroyed in the quake. Of those still standing, many will have to be demolished and the rest need major repairs before they can be used safely.

More than half of Haitians are Catholic, according to a report from the US State Department. Many also practice a form of traditional Haitian voodoo, whose deities overlap heavily with Catholic saints. Another 29% of the country is Protestant. Many Protestant churches were damaged and destroyed as well.

Repair and rebuild will be a formidable challenge. Many of the buildings that are now destroyed took years to build. The church in Marceline had cemented the community for more than 60 years. A parishioner told NPR that he was baptized there, as were his children.

/ Octavio Jones for NPR

The Sacré-Cœur Catholic Church in Les Cayes, Haiti, was badly damaged in the earthquake.

Financial support for churches in Haiti is limited. Contributions from parishioners are often minimal, with most people living in rural Haiti on just $1 or $2 a day. Half the population is malnourished, according to the United Nations

After the 2010 earthquake that devastated Port-au-Prince, American Catholics donated nearly $100 million to rebuild the churches. Church officials say they hope to get similar support from abroad now.

“The faithful in our homeland in Haiti are becoming more and more…poor and economically weak. So it must be said that the prospects for reconstruction look very bleak,” Rev. Jean-Marcel Lewis, a spokesman for the Diocese of Les Cayes, told NPR.

The Haitian government has always struggled to provide public services such as education and social welfare. Dysfunction has increased in recent years, with uncontrolled gang violence and kidnappings coupled with political instability following the assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moise.

/ Octavio Jones for NPR

Worshipers gather at the Première Église de Dieu des Cayes, in Les Cayes, Haiti, which has been cracked by the earthquake.

As a result, the Church in Haiti is more than just a source of spiritual sustenance. Many provide physical accommodations such as meals and water. Church-affiliated private schools educate students more than public institutions.

Church officials said disasters such as the earthquake make charitable work more difficult at the moment when it is most needed.

“The church is supported by parishioners. If they get injured, or are sick, or have a broken arm, they can’t work. Then we all get affected,” said Reverend Bellevue LeMark, the pastor. In the Première Eglise de Dieu des Cayes.

Even on a Friday night, his church was full of life; Dozens of parishioners attended the evening mass, where the choir is practiced outside.

Every night for the past two weeks, the large courtyard has been filled with families who have either destroyed their homes or remained unsafe to sleep in. Others stop for a warm meal and fill buckets of fresh drinking water from a tap in the churchyard.

“When we get together, we sing together, we pray together, we eat together. That allows us to face life’s challenges. But when we can’t do that, we’re not in a good position,” LeMark said.

/ Octavio Jones for NPR

Saint Agnes Catholic Church pastors sing during Sunday worship.

Additional reporting by Christina Cala in Haiti.

