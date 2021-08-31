Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.4 earthquake – Philippine Sea, 16 km east of Penamalayan, Philippines, on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 7:28 pm (GMT +8)





Updated: Aug 31, 2021 13:01 GMT – 4.4 magnitude earthquake update at a depth of 269 km

Aug 30 11:31 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery 3 minutes later Aug 30 11:40: Now using data updates from BMKG30 Aug 11:45: Recalculated the depth of the Hypocenter from 272.0 to 269.0 km (169 to 167 miles) done Correction of the epicenter by 3.1 km (1.9 mi) northwest.

Updated Monday August 30, 2021 at 11:45

Medium 4.4 earthquake hits near Penamalayan, Oriental Mindoro and Mimaruba, Philippines

4.4 Earthquake August 30 7:28 pm (GMT +8)

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported that an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred just 17 minutes ago, 18 kilometers east of the city of Penamalayan in the Philippines. , Philippines, early evening on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 7:28 p.m. local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. For Geosciences (GFZ) which recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8. Other agencies reporting the same earthquake include the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) with a magnitude of 4.8, and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) with a magnitude of 4.5. Many people did not cause any harm. In Bili (3,400 inhabitants, 12 km), Penamalayan (43,500 inhabitants, 18 km), Gloria (population 6,100, 19 km), Bansud (13,800, 28 km), Victoria (10,100 inhabitants, 41 km), Mansalai ( 23,000 inhabitants, 62 km), Lucena City (2,880,000, 98 km), and San Jose (118,800, 99 km), the earthquake may not have been felt. The magnitude and depth will be automatically updated if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: August 30, 2021, 11:28:25 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Monday, August 30, 2021, 7:28 PM (GMT +8) Size: 4.4 Depth: 269.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 13.07°N/121.61°E↗ (Philippine Sea, Philippines) Antipode: 13.07°S/58.39°W↗ Nearest volcano: Banahaw (99 km/62 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 10 km (6 mi) east of Bailey (Population: 3420 people) ) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 16 km (10 mi) east of Penamalayan (population: 43,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 28 km (18 mi) northeast of Bansud (Oriental Mindoro) (population: 13,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 64 km (40 mi) north of Mansalai (population: 23,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 96 km (60 mi) south of Lucena (population: 228,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 mi) south of Batangas (population: 237,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 98 km (61 mi) south of Candelaria (population: 60,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 99 km (62 mi) northeast of San Jose (Population: 118,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 158 km (98 mi) southeast of Dasmarinas (population: 441,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 184 km (114 mi) southeast of Manila (population: 1,600,000) -> see near by earthquakes! 58 km (36 mi) from Mindoro Island (population: 1,331,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 126 km (78 mi) northwest of Boracay Island (population: 2,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Moderate rain 28.5°C (83°F), Humidity: 73%, Winds: 2 m/s (3 knots) from Southeast Primary data source: Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency of Indonesia) Energy Estimated outgoing: 2.5 x 1011 joules (69.8 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.4269 kmMindoro, Philippines BMKG 4.79 km Philippines: 011 Km N 75°W from Bongabong (Oriental Mindoro) PHIVOLCS 4.791 km Mindoro, Philippines, Philippines 4,810 km Mindoro, Philippines GFZ 4.793 km0 km south of Salcedo, Philippines This is a USGS user report (USGS user reports) 14

Kinalaglagan, Batangas, Calabarzon (115.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Labasan, Oriental Mindoro, Mimaropa (36.2 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / Too short

Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro, Mimaropa (17.6 km west from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 30-60 seconds

Tambong, Oriental Mindoro, Mimaropa (19.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Daikitin, Marinduque County, Mimaropa (39.5 km NE) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short

Santa Rosa (143.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Bongabong Oriental Mindoro Philippines (36.3 km from the epicenter SE) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds

pinamalayan / I didn’t feel: nothing

Home Next / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Very Short: Weak

Gloria / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds: nervous and frightened

Binangunan (168.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

San Jose (98.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II): People downstairs said they didn’t feel it.

Calapan City (51.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] Strong vibration (MMI VI)

Now (38.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

