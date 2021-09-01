An earthquake, a tropical storm, hits Haiti a month after the presidential assassination





The rubble surrounded the Haitian people as dust and debris contaminated their skin and clothing. People from the hard-hit towns of Lee Caye and Jeremy looked to their surroundings to see that some of the previously reconstructed homes had once again collapsed.

According to the New York Times, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 14. The earthquake killed more than 2,200 people, injured thousands, and left many without homes, with 300 people still missing. Two days later, on August 16, Tropical Storm Grace hit Haiti, further damaging the country’s infrastructure and economy.

The combination of the two natural disasters comes after Haiti experienced a political crisis over the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. According to Reuters, Moyes was killed inside his home in Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital. His wife, Martin Moyes, was seriously injured and was sent to Miami, Florida, for treatment.

Due to the assassination, the coronavirus pandemic, and rebuilding from previous natural disasters – Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and the January 2010 earthquake – Haitian society has been devastated with so many people losing housing, and the government is not financially equipped to repair damaged buildings.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, whose father is from Haiti, shared her grief over Haiti in a Twitter post and said she plans to send the money she received from the West and South Open in Cincinnati to the country.

“It really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we can’t really get a break,” Osaka said. “I am about to play a tournament this week and I will be giving away all the prize money to the relief efforts in Haiti. I know that the blood of our ancestors is strong. We will continue to rise.”

The Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, and the United Nations have pledged to send humanitarian aid — items such as water supplies and food — to Haiti. However, people like Mydgie Pierre-Louis, a Haitian-American who recently graduated from IU, are concerned about sending aid into the country and where it is headed.

After the 2010 earthquake, Pierre-Louis said, many Haitians have not been able to determine how the money is helping rebuild society, and are worried that they won’t be able to cope with that earthquake either.

“People were not happy,” said Pierre-Louis. “When COVID happened, there was no relief. So people are reluctant to trust foreign aid sometimes with money and even food.”

The August 14 earthquake was stronger than the 2010 earthquake, with a 7.0-magnitude earthquake killing more than 200,000 people. This earthquake is expected to result in fewer casualties since the earthquake struck far from the densely populated city of Port-au-Prince.

Pierre-Louis said she is proud of her heritage and Haitian society because of the perseverance of her people through hardships.

“Haiti is very important to me even though I am here,” said Pierre-Louis. “The resilience of its people, that’s why I love Haiti.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idsnews.com/article/2021/09/earthquake-tropical-storm-hit-haiti-a-month-after-presidential-assassination The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos