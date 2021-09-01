Earthquake Info: Light Mag. Earthquake 3.4 – 4.8 miles east of Ukiah, Mendocino County, California, USA, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 1:20 pm (GMT-7)





Updated: Sep 1, 2021 09:38 GMT – 3.4 Richter Scale earthquake update at a depth of 3 km

Aug 31 20:23 UTC: First to report: USGS two minutes later.

Update Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 20:27

A small earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes near Ukiah, Mendocino County, California, USA

3.4 August 31 earthquake 1:20 pm (GMT -7)

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake near Ukiah, Mendocino County, California, USA, was reported just 6 minutes ago by the US Geological Survey, which is the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred 1.8 miles below the epicenter around noon on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:20 pm local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The epicenter (EMSC), which also listed it as a 3.4-magnitude earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it may have been felt by many people as a mild shaking in the epicenter area. earthquake. Weak shaking was probably felt at Talmage (population 1,100) located 3 miles from the epicenter, and Ukiah (population 15,900) 5 miles away. Redwood Valley (population 1,700) is located 10 miles from the epicenter, north of Lockport (pop. 8,800) 24 miles, and Clearlake (15,200) 29 miles.

Date and time: August 31, 2021 20:20:47 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 1:20 pm (GMT-7) Size: 3.4 Depth: 2.9 km Latitude/Longitude Center Earthquake: 39.14383°N/123.11816°W↗ (Mendocino, California, USA) Antipode: 39.144°S/56.882°E Nearest volcano: Clear Lake (36 km/22 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 4 km (3 mi) ENE of Talmage (pop: 1130) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 8 km (5 mi) east of Ukiya (population: 15,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 15 km (10 mi) southeast of Redwood Valley (population: 1,730) -> See nearby earthquakes! 19 km (12 mi) WN of Lakeport (population: 3,310) -> See nearby earthquakes! 36 km (22 mi) south of Willits (population: 4,860) -> See nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) northwest of Cloverdale (Sonoma County) (Population: 8,810) -> See nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 mi) west of Clearlake (Lake County) (population: 15,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) northwest of Windsor (Sonoma County) (population: 27,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 86 km (53 mi) northwest of Santa Rosa (population: 175,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 154 km (96 mi) WNW from Scramen to (pop: 490700) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 29.2°C (85°F), Humidity: 22%, Wind: 2 m/s (4 knots) From primary data source: USGS (USGS) ) Rated released energy: 7.9 x 109 joules (2.21 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 1.9 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 3.42.9 km4km ENE of Talmage, CAUSGS 2.95 kmNORTHERN CALIFORNIAEMSC User reports for this earthquake (7)

Redwood Valley / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds: 2 earthquakes occurred today, one of which was felt in the early morning

Ukiah, Super 8 / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: I was sitting at a short table and felt the table move for a few seconds

Gobi Okiya Street / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 s: House shaking windows

Ukiah / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Very short: Sofa shook and windows rattled on the north side of the house

Hopland / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Ukiah, CA (near city golf course) / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking

Lakeport, CA / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / 1-2 seconds

