A teacher in Kingston helps people in Haiti affected by the earthquake





A warm welcome from students at a mountain school in southern Haiti for Kingston teacher Linda Adams. Sent picture.

Linda Adams, a local educator from Kingston, has traveled to Les Cayes, Haiti, for more than 15 years, teaching teachers and leading community outreach and leadership development programs for youth. It is now also helping people affected by the recent earthquake by raising funds with Vision Citadelle (a Haitian-led organization based in Montreal) to purchase sea containers for an earthquake shelter for thousands of homeless people in the country.

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southwest Haiti. As of August 15, the Haitian government indicated that the earthquake had killed and injured at least 1,297 of the 5,700 people, with hundreds still missing.

Adams heard the news, and immediately wanted to help.

News showing patients flooding OFATMA Hospital – where I took the injured children we met on our Outback programs – less than a mile from where I lived. “The buildings where I attended the meetings have now collapsed, the people who helped me so generously on each trip have died, and others who were part of our teams were injured,” Adams said.

Linda Adams in class (in honor of young leaders who have helped with summer programs in nearby coastal communities)

Amid the pandemic, Adams was unable to return to volunteer, but that didn’t stop her from helping affected people in Haiti. I reached out to an old collaborator, Vision Citadelle, a Canadian organization run by Haitian immigrants that invests in education, the environment, and sustainable agriculture to honor those who receive their support. The organization also provided relief supplies, helped replace livestock, and purchased shelter materials for people affected by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

“I knew Vision Citadelle would immediately consider options, so I asked,” Adams said. “Moreover, the Haitians I trained after the disastrous impact of Hurricane Matthew in 2016 were traveling to remote mountain communities to distribute food parcels.”

With thousands of families displaced and no way to recover, shelter was the priority, especially with three more months left in the hurricane season. The organization and volunteers are now helping raise funds to purchase earthquake-resistant structures such as sea containers. Furthermore, Vision Citadelle volunteers also provide logistical support on the ground to international agencies.

“As I prepare to start another academic year of teaching at Kingston, the fatigue wears off. Knowing that our donation will responsibly fulfill what we promised, we can respond with more than shock and compassion. I will continue to work tirelessly to help my Haitian family and friends rebuild the lives of poor and traumatized people. more in the past decade than most of us dare to imagine,” Adams said.

Adams teaches French in rural schools and is now a city school teacher with the Limestone District School Board. She is an active volunteer with a long history of volunteering with local church and sports organizations. Adams began her foreign volunteer efforts in 2000, teaching local leaders in Cuba. She also led educational programs for women in Peru, and taught in North and Southeast Asia, Canada for a few months.

“When I retire locally in a few years, I hope to continue teaching on a larger scale in underdeveloped countries,” Adams said.

how can I help

For those who would like to help Adams in her efforts, electronic transfers can be sent to [email protected] With donors’ names and addresses for tax receipts. Checks can be written on 1192 Lesage Blvd, Laval, Que H7E4S4. More information can be obtained from the website at visioncitadelle.org.

