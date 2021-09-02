Kilauea earthquake swarms, deformation stop





(BIVN) – It appears that the supply of new magma intrusion beneath the surface south of Kīlauea’s summit caldera appears to have slowed or stopped, scientists say.

Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and after a slight increase in activity recently raised the volcano alert level from advisor to WATCH for a while, things have settled down.

The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported Tuesday that “seismic rates under the southern portion of the Colau’a Summit caldera and extending to the southwest have decreased over the past 24 hours.” “Ground deformation in the Kīlauea summit area associated with the intrusion has stopped since yesterday afternoon, August 30. Other monitoring data streams, including SO2 emission rates and webcam views, show no changes.”

Currently, there is no indication that the Halema’uma’u vent eruption will resume, says the USGS. No unusual activity was observed in the Eastern Rift Zone.

From the USGS observations report:

In the past 24 hours, 33 subsurface earthquakes have been detected within and southwest of the Kolawea summit caldera, extending into the Koa’e fault zone. Most earthquakes are less than magnitude 2 and occur 1-4 km (0.6-2.5 mi) below the surface. Measurements of summit tilt continued to record inflation and change in the Earth’s deformation pattern until around noon yesterday, August 30, after which the ground deformation associated with this event ceased. These observations indicate that the supply of new intrusive subsurface magma south of the Colawea Peak caldera has slowed or stopped.

Emission rates of sulfur dioxide (SO2) remain at very low levels that have persisted since May 2021, when the last summit eruption ended. The latest SO2 emissions rates, measured on August 26, were 45 tons per day, close to levels associated with the non-volcanic period from late 2018 to late 2020 (<50 tons per day). This is well below the emissions rates averaging over 800 tons per day from mid-February to mid-April when the Kīlauea summit eruption was ongoing.

