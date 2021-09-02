Earthquake Commission CEO to step down after five years





Sid Miller, CEO of EQC, has been in office since 2017.

The Earthquake Commission (EQC) CEO Sid Miller has announced that he will step down next year, after five years as head of the troubled organization.

Miller came from ACC to take the best job at EQC in 2017, replacing Ian Simpson, who had been in the position since before the Canterbury earthquake.

He will leave in March 2022. He said he was proud of the “many positive changes” that the organization – the New Zealand government-owned home insurance company for earthquakes and other natural disasters, had made.

Miller described his role as difficult.

Sid Miller, right, is pictured in 2019 with Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods and EQC Secretary Grant Robertson.

“EQC went through a lot of turmoil before my arrival in 2017,” he said.

In 2019, Ms. Sylvia Cartwright launched a government-mandated public inquiry into the EQC.

The Cartwright Report, released in April 2020, described an organization beset by incompetence, dysfunction, and arrogance, and wholly unprepared for earthquakes.

Its debtor report recommended 70 amendments, all of which were adopted by the government.

Mary Jane Daly, president of the EQC, said they were disappointed by Miller’s resignation, calling him a “premium leader” who oversaw a cultural shift.

Ricky Wilson/Staff

Ms. Sylvia Cartwright headed the investigation into the EQC.

Daly’s language echoed that of former president Sir Martin Weavers, who described Simpson as outstanding when he resigned in 2016.

Miller’s salary was between $500,000 and $510,000 in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and between $440,000 and $450,000 for the 2019-20 year.

In the EQC’s 2020 annual report, he described the agency as a “completely different organization” than it was at the time of the earthquakes 10 years ago.

It has been transformed into a “modern, collaborative organization that is now much better prepared to help all New Zealanders prepare for and recover from the next natural disaster,” he said.

Last year, Millar was forced to apologize after the EQC mistakenly sent confidential details of 8,000 insurance claims and struggled to contain the privacy breach.

He said he was “embarrassed and frustrated” after the leak, which followed hundreds of previous breaches of privacy by the organization since the Canterbury earthquake.

Checkpoint / RNZ

Ten years after devastating earthquakes in Canterbury, the wait is not yet over when it comes to the legal changes needed to improve the Earthquake Commission. (The video was first published in 2020).

Also last year, private insurer Tower sued EQC for more than $80 million, money it said it spent repairing earthquake-damaged homes in Canterbury. EQC later agreed to pay $42 million for the tower.

As of May this year, the EQC was still handling 1,291 claims from the Canterbury earthquakes, 94 per cent of which were managed by settlement teams, and about 5 per cent in dispute resolution.

Another 35 claims were subject to legal proceedings or before the courts.

He did not announce any future career plans, but said he will take a break and think about his next step.

