Japanese earthquakes recreated in virtual reality are very terrifying





Above is the hypothetical impact of an earthquake in Japan. Screenshot: Professor Tomoki Itamiya Laboratory / YouTube

Earthquakes are part of life in Japan. They have been for thousands of years. But that doesn’t mean you get used to them, or that they don’t really remain intimidating.

In Japan, Professor Tomoki Itamiya of Aichi University of Technology has been specializing in computer modeling to simulate disasters in virtual reality, and it is hoped, in turn, to help prevent them. One measure pointed out is that furniture, especially bookshelves, need to be secured, so they don’t fall off. I learned this the hard way, but fortunately, no one in my family was hurt.

In the clips below, Professor Itamiya uses Japan Meteorological Agency data from the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake. In April of that year, Kumamoto was hit by a series of devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquakes. The 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes killed 273 people and injured 2,809. More than 44,000 thousand people were evacuated. The damage was costly and extensive, including to landmarks such as Kumamoto Castle.

Professor Itamiya’s VR clips show just how terrifying that experience is – and once again, they stress the importance of securing their furniture for those who live in earthquake-prone areas.

The clip above shows that even after securing the bookshelves, books can still fly around the room—which is definitely better than the other options. The ones below show that both the kitchen and classrooms can be dangerous places during earthquakes.

And here’s a model created using the dataset for the 2018 Osaka earthquake, which I experimented with myself.

Fortunately, my house was not damaged, no matter how damaged the home of friends and family. This earthquake, although not as powerful as the Kumamoto earthquake two years ago, left 4 dead, 15 consecutively injured, and 419 slightly injured.

For more virtual reality earthquake simulations, check out Professor Itamiya’s lab YouTube channel.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/japanese-earthquakes-are-terrifying-even-in-vr-1847604646 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos