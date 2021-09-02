Haiti earthquake: More than half a million children at risk of waterborne diseases





PORT-AU-PRINCE / PANAMA CITY, 2 September 2021. – UNICEF today warned of a possible re-emergence of waterborne diseases for some 540,000 children in earthquake-stricken southwest Haiti.

The harsh conditions in southwest Haiti, where more than half a million children lack shelter, drinking water and sanitation facilities, are rapidly increasing the risk of acute respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, cholera and malaria.

“The lives of thousands of earthquake-affected children and families are now at risk, simply because they do not have access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene,” said Bruno Maes, UNICEF Representative in Haiti. “Cholera has not been reported in Haiti since February 2019, but without urgent and stricter action, the re-emergence of cholera and other waterborne diseases is a real threat that is increasing day by day.”

Prior to the earthquake, more than half of health care facilities in the three most affected divisions had basic access to water services. In the aftermath of the earthquake, nearly 60 percent of people in the three hardest-hit counties do not have access to safe water. Thousands of people whose homes have collapsed lack sanitation facilities due to the damage caused by the earthquake.

In collaboration with the National Directorate of Water and Sanitation (DINEPA) and civil society partners, UNICEF is working to improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene for affected families:

About 73,600 people gain access to safe water through water trucking systems, six water treatment plants, and twenty-two bags More than 35,200 people have benefited from the distribution of about 7,000 hygiene kits, including water treatment products Household soap, water storage, hand washing equipment and hygiene. planks.

A week after the earthquake that devastated Haiti, UNICEF shipped more than 65,000 water purification tablets, 41 bottles, three water treatment units, and family hygiene kits. UNICEF has already ordered an additional 31,200 hygiene kits. UNICEF is the only UN agency providing safe drinking water to the affected population, aiming to reach 500,000 people with WASH support.

“Our efforts to provide more safe drinking water are not commensurate with the dire needs in all affected areas,” Maes said. “Impatience and sometimes frustration is building in some Haitian communities, and that is understandable. But hindering relief operations will not help. In the past few days, many distributions of essential hygiene items have been temporarily suspended due to tensions on the ground. Combined with financial constraints, it is leading The current insecurity is slowing down our life-saving activities on Earth.”

UNICEF is calling on local authorities to ensure safe conditions for humanitarian organizations to operate and to expand relief assistance to earthquake-affected communities. The August 14 earthquake in Haiti has exacerbated an already difficult humanitarian situation shaped by ongoing political instability, socio-economic crisis, growing food insecurity and malnutrition, gang-related violence, internal displacement, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the influx of Dominican migration.

In addition to an appeal of US$48.8 million for 2021, UNICEF is now requesting US$73.3 million in Humanitarian Appeal for Children (HAC) to scale up its interventions in response to the earthquake and IDPs. So far, less than 1 percent of this requested funding has been received.

UNICEF is calling on the international community to urgently provide additional funding for the humanitarian response and prevention of the emergence of waterborne diseases in Haiti after the earthquake.

#####

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unicef.org/press-releases/haiti-earthquake-over-half-million-children-risk-waterborne-diseases-unicef The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos