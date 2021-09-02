A local non-profit helps those affected by the August earthquake in Haiti | News





CEDARBURG – A local organization is working to help those affected by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14.

Friends for Health Haiti is a registered non-profit organization headquartered in Cedarburg. The organization was founded by Dr. Catherine Wolff, who has worked in Haiti for more than 20 years and has lived there full time since 2006. She is the Executive Director of FHH and is the medical director of a primary care medical clinic in Haiti called Center Sante Gatineau, which is located in the remote mountainous region of Gatineau .

FHH’s mission is to improve the health of the Haitians they serve, using their resources responsibly and efficiently to make the greatest impact on the greatest number of people.

Susan Baumgartner, director of the FHH’s US office, said Gatineau was badly damaged by the earthquake. The clinic had to take care of some patients who were injured during the earthquake, but they often saw a lot of their patients daily. Baumgartner said the clinic typically sees about 50 to 60 patients a day, with many of them walking hours to get there.

Fortunately, the clinic survived the earthquake with small cracks and some knocked over items.

“Getting supplies into Haiti is not easy, and buying supplies in Haiti is not easy, so we are grateful that the things we were able to get were not damaged,” Baumgartner said.

One obstacle that Wolf and the staff face is that they cannot cross the Grand Anse River Bridge in their cars due to the damage it sustained during the earthquake. In a post on the FHH Facebook page, Wolf explained that they have to keep one vehicle on each side of the bridge at nearby gas stations. The image shows Wolf riding on the back of someone’s motorcycle to cross the bridge with things they need.

“I ride behind him as we carry the box with charts from the day before, my suitcase and other heavy items across the bridge to the next gas station where our other Jeep is kept overnight. We then drive,” Wolf said in the post on August 27. The jeep part of the way back towards the bridge to pick up the rest of the staff who walked over the bridge towards me. “Up the mountain to the clinic!”

While health care is a major priority for FHH, the organization spends a lot of time getting into the community, getting to know people and helping them help themselves through the community programs that FHH provides.

“There is a lot of education and development for the people who go along with our organization,” Baumgartner said.

FHH mostly focuses on reaching the needs of the community after the earthquake.

“Hopefully once we evaluate that, we can get supplies, we’ll go back as an organization and help fix these toilets and these homes for community members,” Baumgartner said.

Friends of Health Haiti has established an Earthquake Relief Fund to rebuild earthquake-damaged homes and lives in Haiti in the future. All donations will go to Haiti to repair homes and toilets. To make a donation, visit www.friendsforhealthinhaiti.org. Checks can be mailed to Friends for Health in Haiti at PO Box 653 Cedarburg, WI 53012.

For any questions, contact Baumgartner at the Friends for Health in Haiti US Office by emailing [email protected] or calling 262-227-9581.

Follow Friends of Health in Haiti on Facebook for updates.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gmtoday.com/news/local-nonprofit-is-helping-those-affected-in-haiti-by-the-august-earthquake/article_5944be1a-0c12-11ec-acdd-57eedc60da02.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos