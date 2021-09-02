NEWS GLEAMS: Ezell Scholarships for Black Owned Businesses, Earthquake Preparation Drills, and More!





Sponsored by Emerald Staff

A collection of news and announcements that we don’t want to miss in the fast-changing news cycle! Ezell accepts grant applications from black-owned businesses in a new initiative

Ezell’s Famous Chicken announced Monday, August 30, that it will, in partnership with on-demand food delivery company DoorDash, provide “unrestricted business grants” to 20 black-owned businesses and organizations in the Pacific Northwest under Rudd’s Raising Up Black Businesses (RUBB) initiative. ) new. Grants will help fund the sustainability, operations, growth and success of grant recipients.

Ezell’s will also award eight additional scholarships (in addition to 20 under the RUBB Initiative) under the President’s Choice Awards Program.

Applications opened on Monday, August 30, and can be submitted through Monday, September 20. Grants will be awarded based on a combination of the application process, direct recommendations, and work with organizations that serve black businesses.

For more information, including eligibility requirements, and to apply for the Rudd’s RUBB Initiative grant program, visit the “Ezell’s Famous Chicken Presents: The Rudd’s RUBB Initiative – Business Grants for Raising Up Black Businesses” webpage.

From Ezell: “Rudd’s RUBB initiative will have a very positive impact on small black owned businesses that will lead to positive change within the community,” Lewis Rudd [co-founder of Ezell’s] She said. As co-founders, we believe that supporting and promoting entrepreneurship will help close the wealth gap for African Americans and lead to other benefits such as improved medical care and education and reduced violence. The initial response and support has been fantastic and we expect it to continue to grow.

“This initiative was created by Louis Rudd, co-founder and CEO of Ezell’s Famous Chicken, which has been in operation for 37 years and operates 17 locations across Washington and Oregon. Rudd approached DoorDash with his idea and forged a partnership that led the company to join this endeavor as a charter partner, She donated $40,000 to start the fund.The Rudd family contributed $10,000 to the fund.

“In addition to DoorDash, Rudd’s RUBB is reaching out to a select group of corporate entities to join the initiative as Partners in Prosperity, which will create an opportunity to grow the fund and increase the reach of the program with the goal of doubling the number of companies this project can help.”

Another school year of free and unlimited transit tickets for Seattle students

On Monday, August 30, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced another academic year of the ORCA Opportunity Program, which provides 12-month prepaid ORCA cards to Seattle public high school students, income-eligible middle school students, and Seattle Promise Scholars. The program is funded by Proposition 1, a 0.15% sales tax that is part of the Seattle Transportation Advantage District, which more than 80% of Seattle voters passed last year.

ORCA Student Cards are valid until August 31, 2022, and provide unlimited, unlimited-cost transit on the King County Metro, King County Water Taxi, Seattle Streetcar, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Pierce Transit, Kitsap Transit and Everett Transit, and Seattle Center Monorail.

From the mayor’s office in Seattle: “This year, income-eligible middle school student applications have been consolidated into the city’s new affordability portal. Families are now completing an application to receive a middle school student’s ORCA card on the affordability portal. The portal can then refer families and linking them to other income-based programs offered by the city.

High school students and Promises Scholars in Seattle do not need to apply for a card. High school students can get an ORCA card at their school, which will provide information about when and where students can get their card. All high school students are required to complete a Terms of Use form to obtain a card. Seattle Promise researchers will learn more information about how to collect their cards during Summer Bridge on September 14, 15 and 20.”

King County United Road logo. United Way King County Recruitment For Copywriter

United Way of King County (UWKC) is seeking a Senior Copywriter. Join an organization dedicated to working for a “racially just society where all people have homes, graduate students, and families that are financially stable” with a work culture that “promotes collaboration, teamwork, open communication, leadership, integrity, and accountability,” according to the UWKC.

From UWKC: “As Senior Copywriter, Senior Content Strategist, and Newsletter Editor, Senior Copywriter leads efforts to communicate and bring to life the United Way of King County value proposition across all marketing platforms and materials. This position writes copy and creates consistent and strategic content for the UWKC website and for communications. Electronic, print and advertising guarantees.This individual is a key driver in articulating the vision of the UWKC’s work on racial equality to become an anti-racist organization.

“Senior Copywriter reports to UWKC’s Director of Communications and works closely with the Vice President of Brand Marketing and Advertising to deliver the material in a compelling manner. The UWKC Branding division is a fast-paced business environment that requires a high volume of business products to support strategic fundraising efforts.

The hiring salary range is $79,500 – $84,500 from the Department of Energy. This position is open until filled; First consideration will be given to requests received within two weeks of being published.”

For more information about the UWKC Senior Copywriter position, including desired duties and qualifications, and to apply, visit the UWKC Senior Copywriter application page on the UWKC Careers webpage.

The community has been invited to participate in the emergency preparedness exercise

Seattle Emergency Call Centers (the hub) and Seattle auxiliary communications service radio operators are looking for community volunteers to participate in an Earthquake Emergency Preparedness exercise on Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson Park (next to the tennis courts) in South Seattle.

The organizations leading the exercise need to help practice responding to the “tidal demands” that occur after a major earthquake. Community volunteers will participate as actors during the exercise – hand out a piece of paper with a situation (something that could realistically happen after an earthquake, like your family needs drinking water, your pet is lost, the gas station catches fire but 911 is overwhelmed, etc.) Help from the center. The participation of volunteers will help the center improve their skills and adapt their operations, and the volunteers can also learn what to expect from an earthquake and how the center can help.

Volunteers can arrive when appropriate and participate in the exercise for as long as they wish. For more information about the Seattle Emergency Communication Hubs network and the emergency preparedness exercise, visit www.seattleemstrachubs.org.

SAL Seeks Program Coordinator . Book in School Program

From Seattle Arts and Lectures: “Writer in Schools (WITS) is a Seattle Arts and Lectureship Literary Arts (SAL) education program that places local professional writers in public schools throughout the Puget Sound region, as well as Seattle Children’s Hospital, in order to extend creative writing residencies during The typical school day WITS’ mission is to inspire students and teachers to excellence in literacy and the literary arts, and to create the foundation for a lifelong commitment to reading, writing, and creative expression.The WITS Program Coordinator works with the Director of Education (DE) and Program Associate (PA) to implement all WITS programs and Laureate Youth Poet Award (YPL), enabling young people to discover their own original writing and voices in classrooms, publications, and WITS on SAL stages.

“The WITS Program Coordinator engages with the team and all components of WITS during the year to celebrate the work of all WITS students across the region. They support our resident writers, help organize and implement public WITS events and publications, oversee program evaluations, and are instrumental in implementing all the infrastructure that makes The entire WITS program is possible.The WITS Program Coordinator reports to the Director of Education, who is part of the three-person WITS team.

“The ideal candidate for this position builds relationships quickly and is confident to engage with a wide range of diverse stakeholders – from students and educators to WITS writers and attendees – at SAL events. They have a deep understanding and respect for SAL’s mission, vision, values ​​and goals of the WITS program and a passion for writing and empowering the voice of youth. They are clear communicators who take work seriously but are not themselves. This person is detail-oriented amid many moving deadlines and thrives in a collaborative work environment. They are also intentional and reflective thinkers who navigate relationships with curiosity and generosity.”

For more information about the WITS Program Coordinator position, including desired responsibilities and qualifications, and to apply, visit the SAL job posting on the BarefootStudent website.

Before moving on to the next story…please keep in mind that the article you just read is made possible by the generous financial support of our donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet whose mission is to offer a broader lens to our region’s most diverse, less affluent, and woefully underreported communities. Please consider giving a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair wages to our journalists and enable them to continue writing important stories that provide relevant news, information and analysis. Support Emerald! like him:

Like loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://southseattleemerald.com/2021/09/02/news-gleams-ezells-new-black-owned-businesses-grants-earthquake-prep-drills-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos