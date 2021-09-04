Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.2 earthquake – Philippine Sea, 37 km northeast of Sorsogon, Bicol, Philippines, on Saturday 4 September 2021 5:23 am (GMT +8)





LEGAZPI CITY (CAPITAL) (52.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: concrete sound vibration | 3 users found this interesting.

Sorsogon Moon (65.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: As in I just woke up. Kakamilat Palang Ng mata q Nung naramdaman q. Pinagisipan qp kung gigising qb anak qo indian until it stops. (reported by our app)

Bawa, Albay, Bicol (53.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Bawa, Albay, Bicol (54.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Barcelona, ​​Sorsogon, Bicol (39.8 km from the SSW epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: 4.2°

Legazpi, Albay, Bicol (56.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Ticao Island, Masbate (88.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Near Osiao, Sorsogon County, Bicol (12.8 km from the WSW epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Sorsogon City (35.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking

Legazpi (54 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Guban (49 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Legazpi, Albay, Bicol (53.5 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Daraga, Albay, Bicol (59.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec.

Virac, Catanduanes, Bicol (41.6 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Legazpi, Albay, Bicol (53.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Daraga (60.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Sorsogon City (38 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

San Lorenzo, Tabaco City, Albay / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral): 5:24 AM, Sep 24, 2021 I felt this earthquake because I woke up due to ground shaking.

Ligao City / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 30-60 seconds

San Ramon, Tabaco City / Light Shake (MMI IV) / 2-5 s

Legazpi (52.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / Very short: Some very light vibrations for 1-2 seconds, then 1

SORSOGON City (Capital) / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 30-60 seconds

Sorsogon City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds: The earthquake woke us up because it’s too shaky

Rawis, Legazpi City Albay / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 seconds: We were sleeping peacefully when suddenly we felt shaking in our beds so we rushed to our parents. But the moment we go to our parents, the earthquake stops and we can’t all sleep.

Sleep / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 10-15 seconds

Tabaco City, Albay (65.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: I was worried.

Legazpi City / Weak Shake (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Daraga, Albay, while sleeping/Light shaking (MMI IV): Woke me

Sorsogon (capital) (36.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app)

Legazpi City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds: Wake up

Sorsogon City / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10sec

Sorsogon City/Mild Shake (MMI IV)/Horizontal Swing (lateral)/1-2sec: Facing southeast, shaking movement was left to right, no sound to suggest it was movement, just strong silent earthquake.

CASIGURAN Sorsogon (45.3 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Legazpi (54.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Legazpi City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

daraga albay / Light shaking (MMI IV): clinical shaking

Legazpi City / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Vibration / 20-30 seconds

Sorsogon City / Medium vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds

Sorsogon City / Light shaking (MMI IV)

bibincahan sorsogon city / very weak vibration (MMI II) / single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

at home / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

