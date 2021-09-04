Thousands of children in Haiti cannot go back to school after last month’s earthquakeExBulletin





Schools in southwest Haiti are starting the new school year, just weeks after the earthquake that devastated the region.

Audi Corniche, Host:

Children in Haiti will not return to school on Monday. The country is still suffering from a strong earthquake last month. Two thousand people died in that disaster, and thousands of buildings, including schools, were damaged or destroyed. As NPR’s Carrie Kahn reports, rebuilding can take months, even years.

Carrie Khan, Belin: Reverend Calixte Dorval walks through the large courtyard of his Anglican Baptist church and school in the small community of Mount Marceline. Some of the buildings still have standing walls, but at the back in the complex, the damage was massive. Pieces of wooden desks, broken chairs and even stuffed animals piled high where the kindergarten used to be.

Calixte Dorval: (Speaking Creole).

Kan: Dorval points to a huge tin roof lying on the ground. When the earthquake struck last month, the elementary school walls collapsed, causing the large roof to fall to the ground. Fortunately, school is out in the summer. More than 400 students come here every day.

Dorval: (Speaks Creole).

Khan: “We need nails, plywood and new roofs.” But he adds that he does not have the money to pay for these things.

Hundreds of schools in the southern Haiti peninsula, the epicenter of the August 14 earthquake, were either destroyed or damaged. Acknowledging the massive clean-up and reconstruction process ahead, Haiti’s interim Prime Minister, Ariel Henri, announced yesterday that he is delaying the start of the school year. Elementary school teacher Glacies Lewis had hoped to postpone school.

GLASS LOUIS: (Speaks Creole).

Khan: “My students are shocked,” she says. “Any sudden shaking sounds send them into a panic.”

Her school in downtown Les Cayes has been razed to the ground. She says her children are alive, but she is worried about them.

Lewis: (Speaks Creole).

Khan: “You see the kids on the streets, and they’re not in school,” she says, “and you know they’re a danger to themselves and everyone else.”

The federal government in Haiti had been struggling to provide adequate education even before this latest natural disaster. The coronavirus and increased gang violence have made it difficult to attend schools in many parts of the country. Above all is the political crisis in Haiti, which was exacerbated by the assassination of the president this summer. Former Education Minister Nesmi Manigat said opening schools in a country mired in crisis after crisis is difficult.

We call Manigat: We have to open schools. But in practice, from the perspective of social justice and inequality, if the school was opened, the very wealthy, privileged, would be able to go to school.

Kan: But poor Haitians, who earn less than $2 a day, struggle to send their children to school. At least 80% of the education system in Haiti is private. For the thousands of Haitians left homeless by the earthquake, they now have an impossible choice – pay school fees or rebuild their homes.

Unidentified Person: (Speaks in a language other than English).

Unspecified crowd: (Speak a language other than English).

Kan: At the Protestant Lord’s Church near downtown Les Caye, parishioners fill the sanctuary despite the large cracks in its walls. Reverend Bellevue LeMark says he expects more children to come to his school. He already teaches and feeds at least 400 a day.

Belvi Lemark: (Speaks Creole).

Khan: “Our school is still standing, and we have a good reputation.”

It says registration has already expired. He does not expect the government to intervene. He hopes for donations from churches abroad.

Carrie Kahn, NPR News, Not Kaye, Haiti.

