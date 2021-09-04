7.2 earthquake hits Haiti, kills at least 2,200 – Campus





In late August, a magnitude 7.2 Magentaud earthquake struck 77 miles west of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and just over eight miles southeast of the Petit-Trope-de-Nips, in the Enriqué-Plantine fault zone. Some of the cities affected by the earthquake are Ramby, Florent, Camp Perrin and Le Quay.

The quake was felt across Hispaniola and the islands of Jamaica, Cuba and Puerto Rico, according to Reuters.

According to the US Geological Survey, more than 1 million people have been exposed to very strong or intense levels of shaking.

This earthquake comes just over a month ago since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, and two months after an escalation of gang violence affecting 1.5 million people, displacing at least 19,000 people in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area.

As a result of the increase in gang activity and the impact of natural disasters, 4.4 million people, or 46% of the Haitian population, face acute food insecurity.

The Haitian Civil Protection Agency put the death toll from the earthquake at 2,207.

According to the agency, 12,268 people were injured by the quake. 40% of the 1.6 million people living in the affected areas are in dire need of emergency humanitarian assistance.

Jean Wickens-Meron, a spokesperson for World Vision Haiti, made a statement that was published on NPR.

“We are concerned that this earthquake is just another crisis on top of what the country is already facing – including the worsening political stalemate following the assassination of the president, the coronavirus and food insecurity,” Meron stated.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry spoke about the inconvenience at a press conference following the earthquake and declared a state of emergency.

“When it comes to medical needs, that’s our biggest urgency,” Henry said. We have started sending medicines and medical personnel to the affected facilities. For people who need urgent special care, we have evacuated a certain number of them, and we will be evacuating more today and tomorrow.”

Since this region of Haiti is extremely poor, response efforts are hampered. Hospitals receiving earthquake-affected individuals are filled with patients, including Saint Antoine Hospital in the southern city of Jeremy.

“There are a lot of people coming in – a lot of people,” said a hospital director. “We don’t have enough supplies.”

Because there was no room in the hospital, tents were erected in the courtyard outside the hospital.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, initial damage reports indicated that the damage to the capital was not as devastating as seen in the 2010 earthquake.

The 2010 earthquake killed approximately 200,000 to 300,000 people, striking just 15 miles west of Port-au-Prince.

However, it was reported that the 2021 earthquake was twice as powerful as the earthquake in 2010.

Nearly 53,000 homes were destroyed and more than 77,000 others were damaged.

Most multi-family or commercial buildings are concrete structures that are not designed to withstand strong earthquakes. In fact, 82% of single-family homes are built from materials such as sheet metal roofs and brick, concrete or stone walls.

For this reason, buildings in Haiti are incredibly vulnerable to destruction from powerful earthquakes.

In response to the earthquake, American Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Wilkes made a statement.

“There are reports of massive damage to homes, roads and infrastructure,” Wilkes said.

Thousands of Haitians spent the days following the earthquake digging in the rubble for loved ones, searching for lost possessions and seeking shelter after the earthquake devastated entire towns.

But support comes from other countries, including the United States.

At a press conference, US President Joe Biden stated that he was “saddened by the devastating earthquake that occurred in Saint-Louis-de-Sud, Haiti, this morning.”

“We send our deepest condolences to all of those who have lost loved ones or seen their homes and businesses destroyed,” the president continued, “I have authorized an immediate response from the United States and have appointed USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the United States’ senior official responsible for coordinating this effort.”

Countries in South America, including Argentina, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela, have also sent aid to the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alleghenycampus.com/20155/international-2/7-2-earthquake-strikes-haiti-kills-at-least-2200/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos