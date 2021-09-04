Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.8 earthquake – Sea of ​​Okhotsk, Russia, on Friday, September 3, 2021 8:14 pm (GMT +10)





Updated: Sep 4, 2021 03:32 GMT – Moderate earthquake update of 5.8 magnitude at 572 km depth

Sep 3 10:22 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 8 minutes Sep 3 11:46: Volume recalculated from 5.7 to 5.8. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 574.0 to 572.0 km (from 357 to 355 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 8.5 km (5.3 mi) west-northwest.

Date and time: September 3, 2021 10:14:25 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Fri, September 3, 2021 8:14 PM (GMT +10) Strength: 5.8 Depth: 572.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 49.42 °N / 147.02°E↗ (Sea of ​​Okhotsk, Russia) Antipode: 49.42°S / 32.98°W↗ Nearby towns and cities: 285 km (177 mi) east of Boroneysk (Boroneysk) (population: 16,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 304 km (189 mi) east of Smyrnich (population: 7,120) -> See nearby earthquakes! 355 km (221 mi) east of Shakhtersk (Uglegorsky) (population: 10,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 362 km (225) miles) E of Uglegorsk (population: 12,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 383 km (238 mi) ESE of Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinskiy (Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky District) (population: 12,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 389 km (242 mi) northeast of Dolinsk (population: 12,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 420 km (261 mi) northeast of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (population: 176,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 442 km (275 mi) northeast of Korsakov (pop: 35,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 453 km (281 mi) northeast of Kholmsk (population: 32,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 490 km (305 mi) north of Nevelsk (population: 17,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 14.7°C (58°F), Humidity: 83%, Wind: 3 m/s (6 knots) Primary data source: SSE: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Energy released Estimated: 3.2 x 1013 Joules (8.78 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 7,558 tons of TNT or 0.5 atomic bombs!) Learn more

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short "I felt it" report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don't feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.8572 km Russia: Sea of ​​OkhotskGFZ 5.8570 km Russia: SEA OF OKHOTSKEMSC 5.3571 km Russia: Near Yuzhno SakhalinskRENASS 5.8582 km 284 km East of Boronisk, Russia USGS 5.3572 km Russia: Sea of ​​Okhotsk 69 km

Las vegas, nv / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Minor rolling (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 s: Lighting the ground rolls like a long wave

Judging by its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 63 km2 (= 24 square miles) is a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 14 km (9 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

