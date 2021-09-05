Earthquake Info: Light Mag. Earthquake 3.7 – 4.9 miles east of Ukiah, Mendocino County, California, USA, on Saturday, September 4, 2021 10:27 pm (GMT-7)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Ness, Lake, California (22.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I felt a shaking similar to an unbalanced washer and the floor shook. It lasted about a second and stopped. Then I felt it again a split second later.

Redwood Valley, Mendocino, California (13.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Talmage, Mendocino, California (7.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V): 1 shake

Ukiah, Mendocino, California (6.7 kilometers west of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Lakeport California at Sutter Lakeside Hospital / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds: Leap, then wave ending with tremor

Ukiah / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: I felt like something was giving my house a good blow. The cat ran out of the cat door and hid

bed

Ukiah / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds: slow shake then fast jolt

Lakeport ca / ​​Light shaking (MMI IV): Loud noise… above TV volume… scary… rattling noises… house shaking…

Ukiah/weak shaking (MMI III)

At home in Ukiah, California (7.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (lateral) (reported by our app)

Ukiah / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Very Short

Ukiah, CA / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 seconds: It felt stronger than the last and shook longer. tremor and shiver

Ukiah, CA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Redwood Valley (14.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: A short, light shaking from the house.

Ukiah, California (4.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec: bed shaking.

Boonville, CA / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 s

Hopland CA / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / Very short: strong east / west shaking

Redwood Valley, California (16.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: slow shake

Ukiah ca 95482 / Medium Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5sec: Seemed shorter and less powerful a couple of days ago but the floor is still shaking horizontally. scary. 2 in 2 days!

Ukiah, California (3.9 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Woke me up

Ukiah, California (9.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III): Juggling lasting 5 seconds.

Ukiah.ca (2.9 km from WSW epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single lateral vibration / 2-5 seconds: slight rattling, then bed shaking.

Potter Valley / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I heard a muffled bang, the house shook for only a few seconds.

Ukiah / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds

Ukiah California (10.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: strong home vibration

Yuba City (125.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Hopland California / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Laiport California (20.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Hopland ca / ​​Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 s: woke me up

Ukiya (8.8 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: It felt like someone had hit my house with their car or something. Jusy quick shake. (reported by our app)

2656 Lakeshore Blvd, Lakeport CA (19.8 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II): Like a big truck passing by but it lasted longer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6394524/mag3quake-Sep-5-2021-4km-E-of-Talmage-CA.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos