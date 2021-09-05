Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.8 earthquake – Sulu Sea, 60 km west of Sipalay, Negros Occidental, Western Visayas, Philippines, on Sunday September 5, 2021 5:00 PM (GMT +8)





Updated: Sep 5, 2021 at 17:23 GMT – update of an average earthquake of magnitude 4.8 at a depth of 28 km

Sep 5 09:10 UTC: First report: VolcanoDiscovery 10 minutes later Sep 5 09:15: Now using data updates from BMKG5 Sep 14:50: Recalculated the depth of the Hypocenter from 10.0 to 28.0 km (from 6.2 to 17.4 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 40 km (25 mi) northeast.

Updated Sunday, September 5, 2021, 09:21

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes near Sipalay, Negros Occidental and West Visayas, Philippines

Earthquake 4.8 Sep 5 5:00 PM (GMT +8)

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake near Sipalay, Negros Occidental, Western Visayas, Philippines, was reported just 21 minutes ago by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, which is the main national agency that monitors seismic activity in this part of the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km below the epicenter on the afternoon of Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 5:00 pm local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. , which was classified as a 4.6-magnitude earthquake. Other agencies reporting the same earthquake include the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) with a magnitude of 4.6, and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) with a magnitude of 4.9. The damage, but probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Maricalum (population 4,500) located 76 km from the epicenter, Sipalay (population 24,000) 77 km, Napolau (population 7,100) 78 km, Bakuyangan (population 7,500) 79 km, Asia (population 23,500) is 82 km, Polata (population 5,200) 83 km, Kolibaba (7,700) 86 km, Inayawan (10,000) 88 km. Change and follow up if there is other important news about the earthquake. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: September 5, 2021 09:00:29 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Sunday, September 5, 2021, 5:00 pm (GMT +8) Strength: 4.8 Depth: 28.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 9.79°N/121.86°E↗ (Sulu Sea, Philippines) Antipode: 9.79°S/58.14°W↗ Nearest volcano: Cuernos de Negros (91 km/57 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 59 km (37 mi) west of Cartagena ( pop : 3400) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37 mi) west of Sipalay (population: 24,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 69 km (43 mi) northwest of Bakoyangan (Negros Occidental) (population: 7,510) –> See nearby earthquakes! 70 km (44 mi) west of Manlucahuk (Negros Occidental) (population: 5,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 77 km (48 mi) west of Asia (Negros Occidental) (population: 23,500) – -> See nearby earthquakes! 79 km (49 mi) WSW from Toium (Negros Occidental) (population: 11,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 82 km (51 mi) west of Kandoni (Negros Occidental) (population: 6,190) – -> See nearby earthquakes! 92 km (57 mi) WSW from Guiljungan (Negros Occidental) (population: 14,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 154 km (96 mi) southwest of Bacolod City (Population: 454,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 544 km (338 mi) south of Manila (population: 1,600,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 114 km (71 mi) west of Negros Island (population: 4,414,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Moderate rain 28.9°C (84°F), Humidity: 73%, Wind: 2 m/s (4 knots) From the Northwest primary data source: Indonesia Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency) Rated released energy: 1 x 1012 joules (278 MW/h, equivalent to 239 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would like to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.828 km Philippines: Sulu SeaBMKG 4.621 km Philippines: 052 Km N 73°W City Of Sipalay (Negros Occidental) PHIVOLCS 4.840 kmNEGROS, PHILIPPINESEMSC 4.641 km39 Km W of Bulata, Philippines USGS 4.810 km USFNegros 4.810 kmFNegros, User Reports

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Bolata / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Simple rolling (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 s

Biao’an City (115.4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] Mild Shake (MMI IV): I was playing until I had a jolt that felt like “just maybe me” but then I realized

Cuayan City / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Vertical Bump

Sipalay Negros Occidental (69.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 5-10 seconds: Light oscillates like 3-4 m and then pauses, then a much larger sudden bump after a few seconds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6394699/quake-felt-Sep-5-2021-Near-Sipalay-Western-Visayas-Philippines.html

