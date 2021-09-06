Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.3 earthquake – Jarral de Berrios, Guanajuato, 54 km south of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on Sunday September 5, 2021 6:07 am (GMT -5)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

San Diego de la Union Iguanajuato, Mexico (26.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] /moderate vibration (MMI V) / rumble, shake / 10-15 seconds: Something going on inside the ground, vibrating, vibrating, and vibrating as if at a rapid pace. Like traveling in a chariot at 100 km per hour on cobblestones… something will happen | One user found this interesting.

San Felipe Gito (29.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: First they light a fire and soon after they feel movement. This time I was absent and felt the whole movement was too short but too confusing. | One user found this interesting.

En Casa (7.6 km SSW or epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Rattle, Shake / 2-5 sec.: Habra copying imitations, in comic media with family members | 2 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Tierra Nueva, San Luis Potosi (47.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] /mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking: Was asleep and woke up from rattling and moving windows and felt the bed vibrate. | 2 users found this interesting.

San Miguel de Allende Guanajuato / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / 1-2 seconds: The felt house moved on the third floor. I felt dizzy afterwards. | 2 users found this interesting.

Near Ejido el Saucillo, Villa de Reyes, San Luis Potosí (7.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 2-5 sec.: De la Casa Vibrations | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

San Felipe Gito (29.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: I was awake and felt it. The windows make a noise that was very short. | One user found this interesting.

Celaya (128 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Queretaro (151.2 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: I was asleep and it woke me up.

David Ramirez Marin, Romita, Guanajuato. (103.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] /very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: moving bed twice vibrations

David Ramirez Marin Romita, Guanajuato (102.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds: bed shakes or moves only twice

San Felipe Gito (29.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: It looked like someone had crashed my house.

San Felipe, Guanajuato (29.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: It looked like someone had crashed my house.

Haddad (30.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Shaking and rolling / 1-2 seconds: Miedo

Guanajuato Capital, Mexico (76.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III): Shaking in windows. Fast paced man. Less severe than the September 4, 2021 earthquake.

San Luis Potosi / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 s

San Miguel de Allende Guanajuato / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / 1-2 seconds: The felt house moved on the third floor. I felt dizzy afterwards.

San Felipe Guanajuato / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Santa Maria del Rio, San Luis Potosi. / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Shaking and rolling

San Luis Potosi / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s

San Felipe gto / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Dan Luis de la Paz Guanajuato Mexico / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 2-5 seconds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6394799/quake-felt-Sep-5-2021-Near-San-Felipe-Guanajuato-Mexico.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos