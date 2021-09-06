Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.5 earthquake – Villa de Reyes, 50 km south of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on Sunday September 5, 2021 9:31 pm (GMT -5)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

San Luis Potosi (49.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Guanajuato City (88 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 2-5 seconds: rolling earthquake

Venceremos, Corregidora, Querétaro (139.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Guanajuato City, Mexico (88.7 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 sec: short, strong shaking

Guanajuato City (89.2 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / violent shaking (MMI IX) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s: shaking windows and appliances, strange sound

San Luis Potosi / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Santa Maria del Rio / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was in my house when the windows started shaking

San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

San Luis Potosi / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short: shaking at 11:57

San Luis Potosi / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: rare

Leon / No hair

Santa Maria del Rio / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds: anxious

San Luis Potosi, slp/very weak shaking (MMI II)/2-5 s: shaking on the bed

Guanajuato City / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I could hear and feel it coming, it was like a big truck or train approaching and passing by the house. no damage.

Leon, Guanajuato / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single lateral shaking / 1-2 seconds

Queretaro / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Shaking and rolling / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app) Moctezuma / I didn’t feel: I didn’t feel anything I live in moctezuma slp (reported by our app)

Santa Maria del Rio, SLP / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

San Luis Potosi (51.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Moctezuma San Luis Potosí / not feel (Reported by our app)

Guanajuato, Guanajuato. (93.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / 2-5 seconds: moderate intensity, about 9:30 pm. kind scared.

San Luis Potosi San Luis Potosi (52.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Guanajuato, Guanajuato. Weak shaking (MMI III)

Guanajuato / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Guadalajara / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 1-2 seconds

San Luis Potosi / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 sec: push down on window panes

San Felipe, Guanajuato (47 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds: the house felt like it was moving up and down

Soledad de graciano sanchez san luis potosi (51.9 km north of the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV): I was upstairs and the shaking felt like 3 or 4. My dad downstairs felt it the most, he was on the bed and he felt like he was shaking his whole body.

San Luis Potosi (48.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

San Luis Potosi, La Loma / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Soledad de Graciano Sánchez / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Guanajuato / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

San Luis Potosi / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

San Luis Potosi / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Sierra de Lobos (91.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: slight shaking and noise

San Felipe Gito (47.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: The vibrations came very strong.

San Luis Potosi (52 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, vibration: bed shaking, noise

San Luis Potosi (51.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): the star of the windows shakes and all the furniture shakes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6395518/quake-felt-Sep-6-2021-Near-San-Luis-Potosi-City-San-Luis-Potosi-Mexico.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos