Meet the Catholic nun who helped Haitians through multiple earthquakes – The Catholic Telegraph

Sister Marilyn Marie Minter was praying when she felt an earthquake hit Haiti.

“My seat started shivering, and I’m going, ‘What the hell is going on?'” she told EWTN News In Depth on August 27. “

As one of four North American Felician sisters serving in Haiti, Father Marlene described her experience with the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the country on August 14. That morning, she and her sisters Felician were at their monastery in Jacmel, 80 years old. Miles from the epicenter in Les Cayes. They ran.

“Sister Inga, who is in the room next to me, shouts, ‘Get out of the house quickly! It’s an earthquake! Get out! Now! Since our other two sisters are with us, this is their first ever experience with an earthquake.'”

The four sisters—Father Marilyn, Father Inga Porko, Father Marie Izagasza Rojic, and Sister Marie Julita Couric—run a mission complex that includes a mobile medical clinic, pharmacy, volunteer home, activity center, playground, student computer lab, and a kitchen that feeds nearly 100 children.

Internationally, the Felician Sisters represent more than 1,000 religious women who practice the Franciscan lifestyle across four continents. Founded by Blessed Marie Angela Trochkowska in 1855, it began in Poland and reached North America in 1874.

In 2009, the North American Sisters’ Felician formed the County of Our Lady of Hope, which is made up of eight Felician counties across the United States and Canada. They strive to live their mission of “cooperating with Christ in the spiritual renewal of the world.” This means caring for children and youth at risk, university students, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, those in prisons and detention centers and others who are marginalized and living in poverty.

Sister Marilyn first traveled with her order to Haiti in 2010, after the country suffered a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that killed an estimated 250,000 people. They returned in 2012, and in 2018, they dedicated their mission to serving Haitians in four core areas: healing the sick, providing clean water, feeding the hungry, and educating tomorrow’s leaders.

When the two sisters realized they had felt an earthquake, they ran out of the house. Sister Marilyn remembered hearing screams and screams from their neighbors. After waiting outside for about 20 minutes, the sisters returned to their home and wrote to their boss in Pennsylvania to assure her of their safety. Hear Sister Marilyn tell her story in the video below.

Others in Haiti were not so lucky. The earthquake killed more than 2,200 people and more than 300 people are still missing. According to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency, the natural disaster left 12,268 injured and nearly 53,000 homes destroyed. World Vision reported that another 77,000 homes were damaged, along with 60 places of worship, 20 schools, 25 health centers, and 48 homes for 1,700 children.

“We heard how devastating it was in Les Cayes, Jeremie and other villages in the west [of] Sister Marilyn said.

Twenty people died when the church of Sainte-Famille-du-Toirac near Les Cayes collapsed. In Les Anglais, the Church of the Immaculate Conception was destroyed by an earthquake, killing 17 people under the age of 25.

“A church in Les Cayes was holding a baptism, and we saw pictures of these dead children in their white clothes,” she told OSV. “It makes your heart cry.”

Even after the earthquake, the danger was not over for the two sisters: at 2 p.m., they felt an aftershock and ran outside again.

Three hours later, Caritas announced that it was collecting emergency materials for those directly affected by the earthquake. The sisters went to work.

“We collected what we had in our container – our container was very low as it was – but we collected medicines, bandages and surgical gloves,” Sister Marilyn told EWTN News In Depth. “We collected the clothes, towels, sheets and shoes we left and packed them.”

Sister Marilyn spoke from Lodi, New Jersey, where she was collecting supplies to bring back to Haiti, including clothing, medicine and 50 filter buckets for clean water.

“With a bucket and a filter, you can take the rainwater, filter that water and give it pure water,” Sister Marilyn emphasized. “You give a bucket and a filter to a woman — to a family — and then you give clean water to three other families. You can have sustainability. You can have empowerment. And you can have independence.”

OSV reports that the sisters are currently raising funds for Haiti to purchase supplies, including medical and school items, hygiene products, bedding, and baby supplies. Sister Marilyn also hopes to bring laptops or tablets back to Haiti. Donations may be sent to Felician Sisters of North America, 871 Mercer Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 with the word “Haiti” on the note. They also accept online donations at feliciansistersna.org.

