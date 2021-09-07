NSF Award for Improving Safety of Buildings and Bridges in Seismic Zones





Clint Wood, Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering

A $502,000 award from the National Science Foundation will deepen Clint Wood’s research on imaging technologies to improve the safety of buildings, bridges and roads, especially those in earthquake zones.

Wood, associate professor of civil engineering, specializes in geotechnical engineering. His research focuses on the characterization of the stratigraphic and geometric properties of soil and rock formations. It uses seismometers to noninvasively measure low-intensity stress waves as they propagate and interact with soil and rock beneath the surface.

Measuring the frequency and wavelength of these stress waves allows wood to create images of subterranean structures and to estimate the velocity of shear waves for soil and rock formations. This shear wave velocity information helps seismologists and engineers understand and predict ground motions caused by earthquakes, and helps architects and engineers design earthquake-resistant buildings, bridges, and roads.

With the NSF award, Wood will develop improved inversion plots, complex algorithms used to determine the velocity of a shear wave. The new charts will facilitate more realistic subsurface models, which are crucial to understanding earthquake-related phenomena such as liquefaction – soil becomes liquid due to ground shaking – and rock rupture susceptibility – whether underlying rock can be removed efficiently by large dredges.

“Other disciplines, especially medicine, have made huge leaps forward with non-invasive imaging, but the world of in situ soil characterization remains steeped in the past and still relies heavily on methods developed more than 100 years ago,” Wood said. “As the civil and geotechnical engineering profession moves forward, the development of non-invasive methods is critical to meeting the challenges of tomorrow in a cost-effective manner.”

In addition, the NSF Wood Award and his research team will help promote the use of non-invasive methods. The project will also include an international student exchange program and provide training for practicing engineers through the speakers’ office.

Clint Wood inspects the collapse of a post-earthquake bridge in Ecuador.

Wood’s research expertise has sent him around the world, as part of several teams sponsored by the NSF Geotechnical Extreme Events Reconnaissance, or GEER. These teams conduct reconnaissance research in the aftermath of severe natural disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis and hurricanes.

A short video about Wood’s research can be viewed at Research Frontiers, the home of research news at the University of Arkansas.

