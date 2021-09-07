Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.4 – Provincia de Los Andes, Valparaiso earthquake, 58 km northeast of Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan, Chile, on Monday, September 6, 2021 7:36 pm (GMT -3)





Updated: Sep 7, 2021 06:41 GMT – 4.4 magnitude earthquake update at a depth of 113 km

Sep 6 23:02 UTC: First to report: USGS after 26 minutes.

Updated Monday, September 6, 2021 23:06

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near Santiago, Provincia de Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan, Chile

4.4 September 6 earthquake 7:36 pm (GMT -3)

Just 30 minutes ago, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred near Santiago, Provincia de Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan, Chile. The tremor was recorded in the early evening of Monday, September 6, 2021, at 7:36 p.m. local time, at an average depth of 113.1 kilometers below the Earth’s surface. The event was submitted by the US Geological Survey, the first seismological agency to present report. A second report was later released by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which also classified it as a 4.4-magnitude earthquake. 56900) located 45 km from the epicenter, Chicureo Abajo (population 18000) 47 km, Santiago (population. 63 km), Lampa (29300) 66 km, Puente Alto (510400) 68 km, La Pintana (201200) 68 km, San Bernardo (249900) 73 km Automatically update magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available If you are in the area please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via an app Our mobile phone.This will help us to provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: September 6, 2021 22:36:24 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Monday, September 6, 2021 7:36 pm (GMT -3) Size: 4.4 Depth: 113.1 km Latitude/Longitude at the epicenter: 33.0807 °S/70.2122°W↗ (Provincia de Los Andes, Valparaiso, Chile) Antipode: 33.081°N/109.788°E Nearest volcano: Tupungatito (52 km/32 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 45 km (28 mi) SE Mountains Andean (Valparaíso) (population: 56,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 mi) ENE from Chicureo Abajo (Chicabuco, Santiago Metropolitan) (population: 18,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 58 km (36 mi) northeast of Santiago (Santiago Metropolitan) (Population: 4,837,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 60 km (38 mi) south of San Felipe (Valparaíso) (population: 59,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 63 km (39 mi) northeast of Lo Prado (Santiago metropolitan) (population: 104,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 66 km (41 mi) ENE of Lampa (Provincia de Chacabuco, Santiago Metropolitan) (population: 29,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 68 km (42 mi) northeast of Puente Alto (Santiago Metropolitan) (population: 510,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 68 km (42 mi) northeast of La Pintana (Santiago Metropolitan) (population: 201,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 73 km (45 mi) northeast of San Bernardo (Santiago Metropolitan) (population: 249900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 132 km (82 mi) E of Valparaiso (Valparaíso) (Population: 282,400) -> See the nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken -10.8 °C (13 °F), Humidity: 92%, Wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) from N Raw data source: USGS (USGS) Rated released energy: 2.5 x 1011 joules (69.8 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would like to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.4113 km45 Km SE of Los Andes, Chile USGS 4.4113 km VALPARAISO, CHILEEMSC User reports on this earthquake (3)

Curacavi / Very weak vibration (MMI II): Only noise Barely any vibration (Reported by our app)

La Calera (98 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Justo daract / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, vibrate / Too short (Reported by our app)

