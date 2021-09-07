This diagram is among the oldest accounts of earthquakes in the Americas





A 50-page manuscript of intricate color illustrations dating back to the early 16th century includes the most complete written chronology – and one of the oldest – of the early earthquakes in the Americas.

Telleriano-Remensis, created by an unknown pre-Spanish civilization, describes 12 separate earthquakes that rocked what is now Mexico and Central America from 1460 to 1542, researchers report August 25 in Earthquake Research Letters. The famous manuscript was written by specialists called tlacuilos, meaning “those who write drawing” in the Nahuatl language spoken by the Aztecs and other pre-Hispanic civilizations in the region (SN: 3/13/20).

Using other manuscripts from the area, researchers had previously identified a mixture of two pictorial representations of an earthquake. One shows four spirals around a central circle or eye, and stands for ollin, meaning “movement” in Nahuatl. The other diagram shows one or more rectangular layers filled with dots, meaning tlalli, or “earth.” For earthquakes during the day, the eye is open; For night earthquakes, it is closed.

In manuscripts by pre-Spanish civilizations who spoke Nahuatl, such as the Aztecs, the combination of two symbols represents an earthquake or two hills. One pictorial image (on the left) shows four snails with central eyes and standing for ollin, or “movement”. The second (on the right) is a rectangular box filled with dots, often in tiers, and represents tlalli, or “earth.” G. Suárez and V. García-Acosta / Seismology Research Letters 2021

Seismologist Gerardo Suárez of the National Autonomous University of Mexico and social anthropologist Virginia García Acosta of the Graduate Research and Studies Center in Social Anthropology, both in Mexico City, outperform Telleriano-Remensis. The researchers were looking for representations of earthquakes, and compared what they found to accounts of earthquakes in manuscripts and other pre-Hispanic texts written by later Spanish monks.

Telleriano-Remensis uses a pictorial representation of a roughly 52-year cycle of earthquake history. The years are represented by four signs – tecbatel (knife), kali (house), tochtli (rabbit) and acatel (cane) – arranged in 13 permutations. These images helped researchers match some of the graphic accounts of the earthquakes, including one in 1507, with later descriptions of the events.

No further information is given about the exact locations of these earthquakes or the damage they caused, although one image indicates that the earthquake caused floods that drowned the warriors. The researchers say other manuscripts may contain more clues, which could help create a more complete chronology of the earthquakes that shook this ancient world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencenews.org/article/earthquake-pictogram-oldest-known-account-americas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos