Earthquake info: Very powerful mag. 6.5 – 211 km earthquake south of Terrace, Kitimat-Stikin Regional District, British Columbia, Canada, Monday, September 6, 2021 2:17 pm (GMT-7)

Vancouver / I didn’t feel: A friend in America said there was an earthquake here, and had to look for it lol | 8 users found this interesting.

Kitimat, BC (164 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel: I live in Kitimat and I feel nothing | 4 users found this interesting.

Smithers BC / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Swinging my head (up and down) / 1-2sec: I felt the hotel I was in shaking. | 4 users found this interesting.

Marina, CA 93933 (1839.4 km SSE of epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short: I have felt this earthquake since living in a second floor apartment | 3 users found this interesting. How far is u? I thought it was something else bud.

Parksville, BC / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / Very short: Sitting in our car outside Save-on-Foods in Parksville, I thought it was a big truck passing by but when I looked around there wasn’t. | One user found this interesting.

Coquitlam (507.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / not feel: not feel. Coquitlam BC | One user found this interesting.

Prince George s. Close to Mount Pilot!!!!

Nanaimo, BC / I didn’t feel: we felt nothing. | One user found this interesting.

Jordan River (555.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: Walking outside on a flat surface. Suddenly I felt like I was walking on a side hill.

Terrace (211.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Salmon Arm (611.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Brampton, Ontario (3,609.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Quebec (3993.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Surrey, British Columbia (518.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Surrey, British Columbia (512.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Vancouver, Clark, Washington (871.7 km SSE of epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Vancouver / did not feel

Greenville BC / No hair

Hazleton, British Columbia / No hair

river / did not feel

Thornhill BC / No hair

Prince Robert / did not feel

Iran / No hair / Complex rolling (tilting in multiple directions) / Several minutes

Katimat / no hair: none

Ketima / no hair

Maple Ridge BC / No hair

Lakelse Lake Terrace BC V 8 GOG 2 / I didn’t feel: No problem, I was walking in my garden!

North Namaimo / severe shaking (MMI VIII) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Standing outside in my garden I could feel my feet shaking.

Victoria / No hair

Aqua Terrace Center/ We Didn’t Feel: We were swimming in the local pool and didn’t feel a thing.

Qteimat / Did not feel: completely missed

Chilliwack BC / No hair

Smithers PC V0J2N2 I don’t feel: I didn’t feel anything.

Thornhill BC / No hair

Victoria, British Columbia / No hair

Ashcroft / No hair

Surrey, BC Fleetwood Tynhead District / Imperceptible

Vancouver, WA / FEEL: Location Vancouver, WA. I didn’t feel him sitting on my bed in the bedroom.

Ketima / no hair

Vernon / Didn’t feel

WA Riddles / No hair

Omak, WA / not feel (reported by our app) Burnaby / not feel (reported by our app)

kitimat / intense shaking (MMI VIII) / complex movement that is difficult to describe / several minutes

Nanaimo / I didn’t feel (reported by our app)

Watching TV / Not feeling

Richmond / I didn’t feel (reported by our app)

New Hazelton / No hair

Polsbo, Washington, United States. 406 miles. / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Ketima / no hair

Lake Williams / I Didn’t Feel (Reported by our app)

Sheridan Oregon / No hair

Ketima / no hair

Bloomington / I Didn’t Feel (Reported by our app)

Salem Oregon / I Didn’t Feel

BC Kitmates / No hair

Oak Harbor, WA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Simple rolling (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 seconds

Pete Meadows, British Columbia, Canada / No hair

Everett / did not feel

Ojai, CA / not feel (reported by our app)

