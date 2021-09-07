Haiti: Grand Sud region, areas affected by recent shocks (earthquakes and floods), IFCA analysis | September 2021 – June 2022 – Haiti





summary

The latest IPC analysis shows that the 7.2-magnitude earthquake, followed by Tropical Storm Grace, left nearly 980,000 people in four provinces in southern Haiti with a high level of acute food insecurity. IPC analysis was conducted in Grand-Sud counties affected by the August 14 earthquake, and the August 16 tropical storm destroyed homes and markets and uprooted thousands of families.

For the current period, from September 2021 to February 2022, 320,000 people (or 15% of the population analyzed) suffer from critical levels of acute food insecurity (IPC stage IV) and 660,000 (30% of the population) who were analyzed) in crisis (IPC Phase 3). This means that 980,000 people (about 45% of the analyzed population) are severely food insecure. Although humanitarian food assistance is planned and funded during this period, it requires urgent action to save lives and protect livelihoods. Although there have been delays in providing HFA due to security and logistical constraints, it is expected that 25% of households will receive HFA, covering at least 25% of their caloric needs. South HT07 and Nippes HT07 regions, hardest hit by the earthquake, are in emergency food insecurity (IPC phase IV), with nearly half of their population living in IPC phase III (crisis) and above. The rest of the regions analyzed, including the urban areas of Jeremy and Les Cayes, were classified in crisis (IPC phase III). Among the least affected areas, Grand’ Anse HT07 and HT08 areas have the highest proportions of people in crisis (IPC stage 3) and emergency (IPC stage 4), at 35% and 15%, respectively.

For the forecast period, approximately 991,000 people (45% of the 2.2 million people analyzed) are likely to be acutely food insecure (stages 3 and 4) between March and June 2022, of whom 291,000 (13%) are in emergency (IPC). Stage 4). During this period, persistent gang-related insecurity and potential social and political unrest can make it more difficult to get food to areas, leading to increased transportation costs and consumer prices. Besides the dry season, family access to food may be more difficult during this period. However, humanitarian and recovery interventions initiated during the current analysis period could alleviate the situation. All regions will be in crisis (IPC Phase III). It should be noted that the Hyogo Framework for Action considered in the analysis is intended to cover the period from September to February. However, no funds were committed from March onwards, and thus the HFA was not included in the analysis.

Background: acute food insecurity in Haiti

Haiti is the poorest country in the Caribbean and one of the most food insecure in the world, with about 60% of the population living in poverty. The island nation that occupies the western third of Hispaniola, Haiti, is home to about 4.4 million Haitians, or nearly half the population, facing high levels of acute food insecurity between March and June 2021. [IPC 2020].

High levels of acute food insecurity are attributed to economic decline, political instability, poor production and frequent natural disasters such as earthquakes and tropical storms. The island lies on the edge of a large geologic plate of rock just below the Earth’s surface called the tectonic plate. When the plate shifts, it can cause an earthquake. In 2010, an earthquake killed more than 200,000 people and caused significant damage to infrastructure and the economy

