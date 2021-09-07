Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.5 earthquake – Eastern Mediterranean, 66 km southeast of Tekirova, Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 2:15 pm (GMT +3)





Updated: Sep 7, 2021 at 16:59 GMT – 4.5 Richter Scale earthquake update at a depth of 60 km

Sep 7 11:18 UTC: First to report: EMSC after 4 minutes Sep 7 11:37: Volume recalculated from 3.6 to 4.5. The depth of the epicenter of the explosion was recalculated from 10.0 to 60.0 km (6.2 to 37 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 1.4 km (0.9 mi) to the southeast.

Updated Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 11:27

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near Bekonak, Antalya, Turkey

Quake 4.4 Sep 7 2:15 pm (GMT +3)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a 4.4-magnitude earthquake in Turkey near Bekonak, Antalya, just 12 minutes ago. The earthquake struck in the early afternoon of Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 2:15 pm local time at an average shallow depth of 63 km. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Athens (NOA) which recorded the earthquake of magnitude 4.6, and cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor may have been felt include Cirali (population 500) located 62 km from the epicenter, Tekirova (population 20000) 67 km away , Bekonak (population 30,300) 68 km, Kemer (population. km, and Antalya (758,200) 103 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app.This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: September 7, 2021 11:15:02 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, September 7, 2021 2:15 pm (GMT +3) Size: 4.5 Depth: 60.0 km Latitude/Long epicenter: 36.08°N / 31.05°E (Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey) Antipode: 36.08°S / 148.95°W Nearest volcano: Karadağ (237 km/147 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 63 km (39 mi) southeast of Cirali (population: 500) -> see nearby earthquakes 66 km (41 mi) south of Tekirova (population: 20,000) -> see nearby earthquakes 86 km (54 mi) southwest of Manavgat (population: 99,300) -> see nearby earthquakes ! 87 km (54 mi) south of Belek (population: 73,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 94 km (58 mi) southeast of Muratpaşa (population: 450,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 97 km (61 mi) southeast of Antalya (population: 758,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 100 km (62 mi) west of Alanya (population: 113,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 232 km (144 mi) northwest of Nicosia (Cyprus) (population: 200,500) -> see nearby earthquakes 237 km (147 mi) southwest of Konya (population: 875,500) -> see nearby earthquakes! 455 km (283 mi) southwest of Ankara (population: 3,517,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 27.3 °C (81 °F), Humidity: 60%, Wind: 4 m/s (7 knots) From SSW base data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated outgoing power : 3.5 x 1011 joules (98.6 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 84.8 tons of TNT) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.463 km TURKEY GFZ 4.560 kmWESTERN TURKEYEMSC 4.610 km TURKEY: 130 Km E of KastelorizonNOA 4.55.3 km TURKEY: MEDITERRANEAN SEAKOERI-RETMC 4.552 km62 km SE of Tekirova, Turkey USGS 4.560 km

Cirali / No hair

Sir Antalya Turkey (83.6 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Alanya / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Shamova / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

