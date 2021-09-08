The Center for Research and Education on ‘Coastal Resilience’ will focus on earthquakes, coastal erosion and climate change





The National Science Foundation funded a multi-institutional team led by Oregon State University and the University of Washington to work to increase resilience among coastal communities in the Pacific Northwest.

The Cascadia Coastlines and Peoples Hazards Research Hub will serve coastal communities in Northern California, Oregon and Washington. The center’s interdisciplinary approach will include earth sciences, social sciences, public policy, and community partnerships.

The Pacific Northwest Coast is at high risk of earthquakes from the Cascadia subduction zone, a marine fault that extends more than 600 miles from Cape Mendocino in California to southern British Columbia. The region also faces continuing risks from coastal erosion, regional flooding, and rising seas due to climate change.

The newly established Cascadia CoPes Hub, based at Ohio State University, will increase the resilience of coastal communities through community participation and co-production of research, and by training a new generation of coastal risk scientists and leaders from currently underrepresented communities.

The initial prize is $7.2 million over the first two years, with the bulk being split between OSU and UW. The total grant, subject to renewal, is $18.9 million over five years.

“This issue requires a regional approach,” said co-lead researcher Ann Bostrom, professor of public policy and governance at the University of Wisconsin. “This new research center has the potential to make significant advances across risk sciences – from understanding systems of governance to a four-dimensional understanding of Cascadia faults and how they work, to a better understanding of the changing risks of coastal riparian flooding, to new ways of engaging with communities to produce joint research that will be useful for coastal planning. and making decisions in our own area. There are so many aspects involved in this project that we are all excited about.”

Community collaboration, engagement, and outreach will focus on five areas: Humboldt County, California; greater Coos Bay, Oregon; Newport to Astoria, Oregon; Tuckland to Tahula, Washington; From Everett to Bellingham, Washington.

“We have a lot to learn from the communities in our area, and part of the proposal is to help the communities learn from each other as well,” Bostrom said.

The Cascadia Center is part of the recently announced NSF Coastlines and People Program, an effort to help coastal communities become more resilient in the face of increasing environmental pressures. Nearly 40% of the US population lives in a coastal county. NSF has established another large-scale Center for Research and Expansion of Participation, in New Jersey, and focused centers in Texas, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The Cascadia Hub will focus on two broad areas: enhancing the understanding of Cascadia earthquake hazards and other geological hazards to coastal areas; and disaster risk reduction through assessment, planning and policy making.

“We’re not just thinking about the potential for a magnitude 9 earthquake; this effort is about the fabric of risk over time,” said co-principal investigator Harold Tobin, professor of Earth and space sciences at the University of Washington and director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. Integrating the physical sciences and social sciences with a societal focus in an integrated way – translating scientific discoveries with actions that coastal communities can use.”

The project intentionally focuses on integrating traditional environmental knowledge from the area’s Native American tribes as well as local environmental knowledge from fishermen, farmers, and others with personal histories and experience of coastal challenges.

“We are committed to co-producing research alongside coastal communities and integrating multiple perspectives on disaster risk and disaster management,” said Nicole Erett, associate professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences at the University of Washington, who co-leads the center’s community. and awareness teams.

“There are many dimensions to resilience, including economics, health, engineering and more,” said lead researcher Peter Ruggiero, a professor at Ohio State University. “This research center is a way to bring together a lot of groups that are interested in coastal resilience but have not had the resources to work together on these issues.”

Other principal investigators at the research center are Alison Duvall, associate professor of Earth and space sciences at the University of Washington, who will lead efforts to determine the timing, triggers, and effects of landslide hazards on communities and landscape evolution, and Dwayne Plaza, professor of sociology at The Ohio State University. . Other institutional partners are Washington C. Grant, Oregon C. Grant, University of Oregon, Washington State University, Humboldt State University, US Geological Survey, Swinomesh Indian Tribal Society, Georgia Tech, and Arizona State University.

For more information, contact Bostrom at [email protected], Ruggiero at 541-737-1239 or [email protected] and Tobin at [email protected]

