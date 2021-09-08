Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.7 earthquake – Tlaiolaba, 48 km south of Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 7:55 pm (GMT -5)





An average earthquake of 4.7 magnitude, at a depth of 27 km

A moderate earthquake of 4.2 on the Richter scale is located 48 km southeast of Chilpancingo, Mexico

4.2 Sep 7 earthquake 7:55 pm (GMT -5)

An average earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was reported early in the evening near Chilpancingo, Chilpancingo de los Bravo, Guerrero, Mexico, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The earthquake struck Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 7 :55 pm local time at an average shallow depth of 35 km. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. , which I listed as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake as well, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Micapa (Area 430) located 0 km from the epicenter, Tira Colorada (population 11,500) 13 km away, and El Ocoteto (6900 inhabitants) 17 km away. Where the earthquake can be felt as the very weak tremor includes Ayutla de los Libres (population 15400) located 38 km from the epicenter, Chilpancingo (population 187,300) 48 km, Tixtla de Guerrero (population 22800) 49 km km, Chilapa de Alvarez (31,200) at 58 km, Zumpango del Rio (24,700) at 60 km, and Acapulco de Juarez (673,500 people) at 62 km.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Date and Time: September 8, 2021 00:55:21 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 7:55 PM (GMT -5) Strength: 4.7 Depth: 27.0 km Latitude/Longitude: 16.83°N / 99.53°W↗ (Agua Zarca de la Peña, Guerrero, Mexico) Antipode: 16.83°S / 80.47°E↗ Nearby towns and cities: 3 km (2 mi) SW from El Tamarindo (population: 762) – > See nearby earthquakes! 15 km (10 mi) west of San Marcos (population: 13,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 40 km (25 mi) east of Acapulco de Juarez (population: 673,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 49 km (30 mi) WSW from Ayutla de los Libres (population: 15,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 80 km (50 mi) south of Chilpancingo (population: 187,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 80 km (50 mi) south of Chilpancingo (population: 187,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 83 km (52 ​​mi) south of Teixtla de Guerrero (population: 22,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 92 km (57 mi) south of Zumpango del Río (Zompango) del Río (population: 24,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 94 km (58 mi) southwest of Chilapa de Alvarez (Chillaba de Alvarez) (population: 31,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 292 km (182 mi) south of Mexico City (AM: 12294200) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Scattered clouds 27.1 °C (81 °F), Humidity: 90%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) From WNW primary data source: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Estimated outgoing power: 7.1 × 1011 joules (197 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 169 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would like to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.727 km Mexico: 16 Km Al NOROESTE De SAN MARCOS, GROSSN 4.235 km6 Km W of El Terrero, Mexico USGS 4.235 kmGUERRERO, MEXICOEMSC User reports on this earthquake (19)

Magdalena Contreras, Mexico City (280.5 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral)

Acapulco / Strong Vibration (MMI VI)

Zihuatanejo / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 20-30 seconds: Mild shake

402.2 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds: Moderate side swing, windows crackle

Mexico City, Condesa / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral): I felt a movement, and saw the lamp move back and forth, then I saw a lot of people gathering outside

Mexico City (288.3 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral)

62725 (219.5 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 20-30 seconds

Puerto Valata (741.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: LEDs vibrate

Santiago Juxtlahuaca / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / 20-30 seconds: moderate shaking

Pachuca, Hidalgo / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 2-5 sec: The bed is moving, I feel like I’m dizzy

Mexico City / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Swinging Horizontal (Lateral) / Very Short

web. Windsurfing (40.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / rumble, shaking / 10-15 seconds: The longest and hardest earthquake I’ve felt here in Acapulco since 1971 F

Guanajuato (453.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Mexico City / Mild shaking (MMI IV): Very strong shaking, lighting fixtures swayed

Capulhuac de Mirafuentes (262.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 30-60 sec: Z

Puebla, Puebla / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / shaking and rolling

acapulco/Light shaking (MMI IV): Felt like a jump. One strong leap.

Mexico City / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: very light movement of suspended objects

Acapulco (155.2 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / strong shaking (MMI VI) / swaying my head (up and down) / 10-15 seconds: everything was shaking and loud intensity strong shaking I was on my balcony when iFel got scary and it was so scary

