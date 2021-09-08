A delegation announces funding to prepare for earthquakes / tsunami





September 8, 2021

Oregon congressional Democrats on Tuesday announced federal funding to help the state prepare for an earthquake and tsunami in the Cascadia region.

A statement from Congressman Peter DeFazio said the money is being allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Preparedness Grant Program. The State of Oregon will receive $388,463 to support the development of a comprehensive logistics and supply chain management plan in the event of an earthquake in the Cascadia subduction zone. Oregon was one of 15 state and local governments selected from among 22 eligible applicants.

“If a major earthquake strikes along the Cascadia subduction zone, it could kill thousands and Oregon would suffer billions of dollars in economic damage,” DeFazio said. DeFazio said the funding will allow the state to better prepare for a major earthquake and tsunami and develop a strategy to support supply chain management in the event of a disaster.

The statement said the largest earthquake and tsunami threat in Oregon comes from the Cascadia subduction zone. Stretching from northern California to British Columbia, the region “slips” approximately every 300 years causing major earthquakes. The last known major earthquake was in 1700. Evidence indicates that it had a magnitude of 8.7 to 9.2.

Experts agree that Oregon will experience another major earthquake, the statement said. Some projections say there is a 10 to 20 percent chance of a magnitude 9 earthquake over the CSZ in the next 50 years, while others predict a 25 to 45 percent chance of a major earthquake in the southern tip of the CSZ in the next 50 years .

The project receiving funding will focus on the threats and vulnerabilities associated with the earthquake and tsunami, and the associated needs of socially vulnerable communities. Key federal, state, local and tribal partners will be involved in implementing the project as per the DeFazio release.

