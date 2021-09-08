Academy Museum puts earthquake base insulators in plain sight





If the Academy’s Motion Picture Museum building were a ensemble, a futuristic-looking glass globe would be the electric guitar—front, in-your-face, spotlighting. A 60-foot-high cylinder of gold leaf in the southwest corner may be the keypad, adding glitz and glamor to the overall mix.

base insulators? Bass Guitar – Lows at ground level, but provides stability and support, especially when the music gets… wobbly.

Base insulators stabilize the building during an earthquake. They are usually architectural components of an uninteresting appearance, hidden deep within a building’s infrastructure and out of sight. But in the Academy Museum, it features prominently in the design of the architect Renzo Piano. They sit in a plaza below a giant piano-spherical stage—eight squat industrial-looking steel structures, a few feet high, laminated in black vinyl outlined with red paint amid monochromatic concrete.

No doubt they will spark curiosity while quietly loathing the crucial role they play.

Architect Daniel Hammerman, of Renzo Piano Building Workshop, put it simply in this modified conversation: “With base insulators, the idea is: the ground moves and the building doesn’t.”

Here’s Hammerman’s primer on these unsung, unsung heroes of the building.

What are basic insulators and why are they important?

They are isolating the building from the base, literally. So when the ground shakes during an earthquake — the tectonic plates move laterally and the building usually absorbs that seismic energy and does some dancing — the base insulator basically becomes a shock absorber. Thus allowing the ground to move significantly without transferring that seismic energy to the building.

The base insulators can be seen from the public plaza extending below the Academy Museum field.

(Riccardo Deratana/Los Angeles Times)

How do they work at the Academy Museum?

The ball itself is mounted on four concrete bases, two on each side, and each of these bases has two base insulators. Within these basic insulators are interlocking, interlocking discs of stainless steel. They have a slight curvature, one inside the other. As the building turns in any direction, the discs slide relative to each other and can sort of stack, add and offset, like a staircase.

How do you protect them from the outside elements?

They are all made of stainless steel, which is a very tough, non-corrosive and incredible material. Everything is gasketed. There is a vinyl wrap for this set, so you don’t collect dust and are protected from abrasion and UV rays.

How much seismic protection do you actually provide?

They can withstand up to 30 inches of differential displacement—which means the ground can move up to 30 inches—and can absorb all of that difference before the building begins to feel anything or move.

Usually hidden from view?

Yes really. L.A. City Hall, when they renovated that a few years ago, put basement insulators, a ton of it, in the basement. Same thing on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California, which was built a few years ago – it has 300 base insulation under everything. No one will know.

So why the decision to make it so visible?

We wanted to celebrate them. This type of building floats above the ground and also celebrates the elevation of the building. We actually wanted there to be no sealing gasket, so you can see the metal bearing [inside], but it is decided that this is not very responsible, so they are completely hidden and protected.

Overall, the spirit of Renzo Piano Building Workshop has always been to celebrate how buildings work, how they are made, and to show tectonics, i.e. determining how a building is built, how it unites, and how it functions. And we love celebrating every detail, every detail, every gathering. This is just one example of that.

