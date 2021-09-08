



In June, researchers at the College of Engineering’s Center for Civil Earthquake Engineering Research (CCEER) organized the 2001 PEER Pacific Rim Forum. Under the auspices and support of the Center for Pacific Earthquake Research (PEER), the Forum (“Regional Simulation of Earthquakes and Infrastructure Response”) brought together for Performance-Based Earthquake Engineering”) 241 international participants and 41 international speakers attend the advancement of integrated earthquake engineering research through computer simulations at both the large and small scales. Participants ranged from current earthquake engineering students to leading international researchers in earthquake and geotechnical engineering, as well as computer scientists from around the world.

“This is an important aspect of this workshop,” said CCEER Director, College Investigator Simon Wong, and Professor David McLean in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering in his opening remarks. “The attendees include researchers, practitioners, and students, and our presentations are at the link between earth sciences, engineering, and computation. Through the collaboration, we want to turn simulation technology into practice.”

Earthquake research: an interdisciplinary endeavour

The scope of the forum can be understood through the lens of the looming threat to the San Francisco Bay Area, specifically the expected earthquake at the Hayward Fault. About every 150 years, activity along the Hayward Fault results in a major seismic event, with the last major earthquake in 1868. In the intervening years, the Bay Area has experienced a population boom. Mitigating the damage to buildings and loss of life that the next impending Hayward earthquake may cause may require a multidisciplinary understanding of seismic activities and their impact on the built environment. This is where the PEER Forum comes in – and the promise of advanced earthquake simulations to predict regional-level damage.

Earthquake engineers have a long history of testing structures and structural elements under earthquake conditions. Using “vibration tables” – large platforms on which scale structures are placed and pushed and pulled to simulate the motions of actual earthquakes – they can test new materials and earthquake-resistant designs before they venture out into the real world. These vibrating table cylinders are traditionally made of metal, and as such, they do not fully replicate real-world conditions where buildings and bridges rest on soil. Even this challenge can be overcome. Sponsored by the Department of Energy and in collaboration with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in Berkeley, California, and the University of California, Davis, the Center for Civil Earthquake Engineering Research (CCEER) is in the final stages of developing a “soil box” earthquake engineering research system. When complete, the soil box will hold 350 tons of soil and will facilitate research looking at how new materials and structures respond while simulating earthquakes when on soil, replicating real-world conditions more faithfully.

“Transformational Tool”: Multi-scale computer modeling simulations include multiple layers of data to provide information about potential damage from seismic activity. [Image Description: The image is broken into two related segments. On the left, five layers of graphics show the simulation workflow. One layer has buildings, the next shows a radiating wave. In between this one and the next is an earthquake readout. Beneath this, the next two layers show a grid with red dots and a grid with gray rectangles aligned with the locations of the dots. The final layer shows relative areas of damages. The words read “Fault-To-Structure Simulations Workflow.” On the right, two sets of maps of the San Francisco Bay Area generated from a regional-scale earthquake simulation show predicted building damage. The words next to these maps read “San Francisco Bay Area Ground Motion and Building Response Simulations.”]

The soil fund is vital to the development of earthquake engineering, but the researchers gathered at the June Forum are united in their belief that the field is on the brink of a quantum leap forward. The key is to combine traditional research methods, information from multiple disciplines and historical data to inform high-performance computer models that can accurately depict what will happen when the next big earthquake strikes. Simply put, the future of earthquake engineering research at the regional level lies in computer simulation because it has the potential to be extremely powerful, cost-effective and provide new insight into how a specific fault rupture (such as the Hayward fault) can affect an entire region.

While data collected from a shaking table—or even a soil box experiment—provides invaluable information that may save lives, each experiment can be costly. Experiment setup can take weeks or months, and the energy expended in applying over a million pounds of force is significant

On the other hand, running a computer to run the simulation requires much less resources. By harnessing the increasing power of computers to combine different data sets and produce new models, the researchers believe they can complement the physical shaking coefficient with robust and accurate models of past and potential earthquakes around the world.

“This validated, realistic simulation capability will provide a transformative tool,” MacLean said. “It should be a multidisciplinary system, linear and nonlinear systems, an uncertainty model, operating at multiple levels.”

In addition to modeling the movement of individual structures, this tool will also have to model the ground beneath it for hundreds of kilometers to provide a real sense of what might happen when a rupture in a particular fault line causes an earthquake. By bringing together the expertise of researchers in a range of disciplines from around the world, the Forum was an important step in the development of such a revolutionary tool. The first day of the forum described the technological foundations of the global project, while the second day put forward ways to turn research into practice.

“We are proud of the doctors’ efforts. “McAllen, Batroun, Selabi, Elvas and the rest of the organizing committee members unite the world’s best researchers in the field to continue to push earthquake engineering forward,” said Dean of the College of Engineering Manos Marajakis. “Through the collaborative spirit of events such as the PEER Pacific Rim Forum, they strive to find solutions to the world’s most challenging problems. We are grateful for the combined efforts of PEER, the Earthquake Engineering Research Center, and the researchers who have come together for this important event.”

Forum experience

For those who were unable to attend the forum, the PEER system created videos for each of the 48 presentations from the Pacific Rim 2021 Forum and made them available via its YouTube channel.

