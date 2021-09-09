Haiti earthquake: UNICEF requires US$122.2 million to provide humanitarian assistance to 1.6 million people – Haiti





The emergency funding appeal has nearly tripled to reach people affected by the earthquake and violence in Haiti.

Download Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 revised version here.

PORT-AU-PRINCE/PANAMA CITY, 7 September 2021 – UNICEF is urgently seeking US$122.2 million to meet the humanitarian needs of 1.6 million people, including 800,000 children in Haiti. This new appeal is nearly three times higher than the original emergency funding required for Haiti at the beginning of the year.

“Haiti is facing one of the most complex humanitarian crises in recent years,” said UNICEF Representative in Haiti, Bruno Maes. “Before the earthquake, children were already suffering from high rates of malnutrition, displacement caused by gang violence and the secondary effects of COVID-19. But now, the humanitarian needs of Haitian children are more urgent than ever as entire families have lost everything, including This includes homes, schools, access to water and sanitation. The lives of many people depend on how much humanitarian assistance we will be able to provide – and how quickly.”

On August 14, 2021, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern provinces of Sud, Grande Anse and Nippes, exacerbated on August 16 by heavy rains from Tropical Depression Grace. More than 2,200 people died, 12,200 people were injured, and 130,000 homes were destroyed, putting thousands of people in dire need of help. These disasters struck Haiti as the country grappled with the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moss, and an escalation of gang violence that displaced 19,000 people and affected 1.5 million.

A Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) released in March 2021 estimated that 4.4 million people are food insecure, 217,000 children suffer from global acute malnutrition, and 2.95 million people, including 1.2 million children and 400,000 pregnant and adolescent women She needs emergency health care. The effects of the recent earthquake are expected to exacerbate these vulnerabilities.

UNICEF’s priority is to respond to urgent needs:

Health systems in the three earthquake-affected provinces face challenges in meeting the growing health needs, while maintaining access to life-saving health and nutrition services, including maternal and child health care.

As thousands of displaced people sleep in the open and the water and sanitation infrastructure suffers extensive damage, vulnerable populations are increasingly exposed to risks from waterborne diseases and acute respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

Over the past two years, more than 3 million children have been unable to attend school for months at a time, due to political and security challenges, as well as COVID-19-related lockdowns. In earthquake-affected areas, preliminary assessments led by the Ministry of Education indicate that hundreds of schools have either been destroyed or severely damaged, affecting an estimated 100,000 children. “With schools opening in September in Haiti, it will be a huge challenge for thousands of children to resume their education in the earthquake-stricken areas. Together with the Ministry of Education, our teams are working on the ground around the clock to install temporary learning spaces. Children and teachers need equipment, materials and psychological support. to overcome the traumatic experiences they have been through.

At the start of the earthquake, UNICEF delivered essential medical supplies to major hospitals in the south, reaching 30,000 people over a two-month period. UNICEF has also already provided clean water, hygiene and sanitation kits to more than 108,000 affected women and children.

In response to the earthquake, UNICEF is requesting a total of US$122.2 million to scale up its emergency interventions in Haiti this year. So far, less than 32 percent of this requested funding has been received.

###

Notes to editors:

Together with its partners and the Government of Haiti, UNICEF plans to provide humanitarian assistance to communities affected by the recent earthquake and other vulnerable populations across the country, including:

114,000 children with severe or moderate acute malnutrition treated and 62,000 primary care providers receiving counseling on infant and young child feeding

251,000 children and women receive primary health care in UNICEF-supported facilities, 35,000 children under one year of age vaccinated against measles, 37,000 pregnant women attend at least two antenatal visits, 3,000 health workers trained in infection prevention and control (IPC) ) and were supplied with it. Personal protective equipment (PPE).

692,000 people have access to safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene and handwashing behavior change programmes, 278,000 people use adequate sanitation facilities and 690,000 people are able to cope with shocks through disaster preparedness activities

1.5 million people have access to safe channels to report sexual exploitation and abuse, 58,000 children and caregivers have access to mental health and psychosocial support services, and 40,000 women, girls and boys have access to interventions to mitigate, prevent or respond to GBV risks, and 2,650 unaccompanied and separated children. Reunite them with their families or provide them with family care services

580,000 children receive formal or non-formal education and receive individual learning materials and earthquake-affected families of 100,000 children receive cash transfers for education

Reach 20,000 households with humanitarian cash transfers and 95 per cent of suspected cholera cases (including other acute diarrhoea cases) identified and responded within 48 hours through a complete WASH package

Media contact

Ndiaga Sec, Chief, Communications Division, UNICEF, Haiti, Tel: +509 3744 6199, Email: [email protected]

Laurent Duvillier, Regional Head of Communications, UNICEF, Latin America and the Caribbean Tel: +507 3017393 Tel: +507 6169 9886 Email: [email protected]

