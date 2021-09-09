Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.7 – North Pacific earthquake, 53 km southwest of San Isidro, Costa Rica, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 10:27 pm (GMT -6)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Uvita (32.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV): Mild shaking. Doors and pictures shaking the bed | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

San Pedro, Montes de Oca (107 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

near San Isidro, Perez Zeledon (39.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: looks small

Near Puerto Cortes, Osa, Puntarenas (35.5 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec.: I lay in bed strong enough to walk to the entrance

Santa Ana, San Jose (113.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single lateral vibration / Very short: lying in bed. I felt a tremor. I heard a creak. Go wall and window.

San Isidro, Perez Zeledon (53.2 km NE) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: lying in bed

Near Daniel Flores, Pérez Zeledón, San Jose (31.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / Very Short: Horizontal Swing

Ballina, Punteranas (33.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 15-20secs: I wake up in bed and house shake to the massive sound of lapping swimming waves. A moving bed.. This house is a huge concrete building..

Puntarenas / I didn’t feel: I don’t know I felt in downtown Puntarenas

Dominical CR / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short

San Ramon, Alajuela, Costa Rica (136.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 sec: I only felt it because I was still awake.

uvita / very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal (lateral) oscillation / 1-2 seconds

Drake Bay / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5secs: Vibration shake felt for a few seconds

Near Dominical, CR / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 sec: 2 characteristic tremors, second longer than first, shook windows and building shook for a few seconds. No damage, nothing broken, nothing falling.

Ojochal, Costa Rica (35.4 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: Weak shake

ROHMOSER / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / Very short: Mild

Uvita vibration / Weak (MMI III) / 2-5 s (Reported by our app)

Matapalo, CR / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: shake

Palmar Norte, USA, Puntarenas Costa Rica / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

San Isidro de l General .. Mandy 30 seconds / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds

Alajuela / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single lateral shaking / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app) Quepos (56.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillation / 2-5 sec.: Clinical tremor in lateral ways for a few seconds. (reported by our app)

Villa Nueva, Perez Zeledon / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10sec: On the second floor, not sure how it would move, but not upset enough to leave.

Uvita (31.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Sleep / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Playa Zancudo, Costa Rica (100.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 sec: Just a quick shaking felt upstairs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6399467/quake-felt-Sep-9-2021-Near-San-Isidro-San-Jose-Costa-Rica.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos