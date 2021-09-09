



September 8 – A new monitoring station could give the Asturians valuable extra time to prepare for an earthquake.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the city council approved the installation of a seismic sensor on city property off Pipeline Road near the Verizon cell tower.

“The warning will be brief,” said city councilor Tom Brownson. “But it may give you time to evade or do whatever you need to do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Like other cities along the Cascadia Subduction—the fault line that runs from northern California to Vancouver, British Columbia—the residents of Astoria live with the constant threat of a massive earthquake that could trigger landslides, overturn buildings and send tsunamis ashore. The last time Cascadia was torn apart was over 300 years ago.

The Astoria sensor will be part of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, a collaborative effort by the University of Oregon, the University of Washington and the US Geological Survey—and with more than 400 stations, it is now the second largest seismic network in the United States. The sensor will also contribute data to ShakeAlert, an earthquake early warning system that people can access on their smartphone.

Depending on where the earthquake occurred, the Astoria Sensor may provide only tens of seconds of warning time.

In this part of the time, hospitals can be warned and jobs secured at power generation and water facilities, said Douglas Tomei, a professor in the University of Oregon’s Department of Geosciences.

“The more we can protect that critical infrastructure, the better we will recover afterward,” Tommy said.

When a bug like Cascadia goes off, it doesn’t fail everywhere at the same time.

“It opens like a zipper,” Tommy said.

Even just tens of seconds might be enough time for people to get away from hiding and clinging and mentally preparing to evacuate because a tsunami might come next.

Outside the North Coast, the Astoria sensor is an asset to remote inland communities that will also be affected by the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake, City Council member Roger Roca said.

“We have a sensor that is kind of our puzzle piece,” he said.

The sensor and related equipment does not come at any cost to the city. Astoria will only be responsible for paying energy costs for the plant, roughly the same amount of energy used by a small light bulb, according to the University of Oregon.

The response to the threat posed by the Cascadia subduction zone has been mixed among North Coast cities over the years. Cannon Beach has invested many resources and hours of time studying potential evacuation routes and operating a variety of scenarios. Other communities have only recently begun to discuss moving basic public safety infrastructure and structures such as school buildings out of danger from tsunamis or establishing evacuation centers.

In recent years, officials in Astoria have begun lobbying to establish public safety stations elsewhere in the city. The police station and main fire station are located in one public safety building in the tsunami inundation area.

