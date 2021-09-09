Complex needs of earthquake survivors require ongoing specialized care – Haiti





The highest number of dead and injured from the August 14 earthquake in Haiti occurred in the far south of the country, the province of the South. Prior to this disaster, hospitals and clinics were already scarce in remote areas of the south, and the earthquake damaged or destroyed many health facilities and roads, making it difficult for survivors in rural areas to access care quickly.

At the Hospital Immaculate Conception (HIC) in Les Cayes, the capital of the Sud department, our medical team provides surgical and postoperative care to more than 90 patients through cooperation with the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“We arrived in Les Caye on August 23,” says Bruno Mimos, MSF emergency nurse supervisor. The hospital was overcrowded. Children and adults were together. People were arriving at the hospital several days later with infected wounds.”

Surgery and postoperative care

Our teams began providing surgical, postoperative and psychosocial care at the hospital and set up seven tents with a total of 62 additional beds for patients. The post-operative care room at the hospital, where Bruno Mimos works, has been almost constantly full since the earthquake. As soon as the patient leaves his bed, another patient arrives.

Mimose manages the nursing activity and patients coming and going. It commends the local volunteers who have applied to work at the hospital as well as the staff. “Without the volunteers, our job would have been much more difficult,” she says. “They are great people – they work non-stop.”

Many patients, especially those living in the mountainous countryside of the region, had a difficult and long journey to Les Cayes.

“I was on my way to tending the cattle when suddenly the ground shook,” says Jean Nader Joseph, who goes by Didi. I was with a friend, and he was the first to see the landslide. No sooner had he shouted, “Diddy’s boulders are falling towards us!” When a rock hit him on the head,” Didi says.

He died instantly, and the rock itself hit my feet. I spent the night in the bush, and my wife and neighbors did not come to free me until the next morning.”

Didi says he initially sought treatment from a traditional healer for his injuries, but when he learned that HIC was providing care for earthquake survivors for free, he went there.

After 12 days in the hospital, he was discharged and was about to return to his village in the mountains behind the town of Camp Berrin. However, like many trauma patients, he will still need follow-up care. As more patients progressed in their treatment, we started offering physical therapy in the hospital.

“I was on my way to tend the cattle when suddenly the ground shook… I spent the night in the bush, and my wife and neighbors only came to free me the next morning.” Jean Nader Joseph, MSF patient and earthquake survivor

“Once the acute phase is over, we have a lot of work to do in post-operative care, particularly to avoid infection risks and ensure proper rehabilitation,” says Carla Melki, MSF emergency coordinator. . “The idea is to avoid infection after surgery, which can have very serious consequences for their mobility in the long run.”

mobile medical teams

Many patients’ homes were destroyed, making it more difficult to provide follow-up care once they were discharged from the hospital. We are working to ensure that patients who have been discharged from the hospital have shelter, Melki says.

In order to reach patients who cannot reach Les Cayes on their own, on August 23, we started operating two to three mobile clinics per day to rural and remote areas that were hard hit by the earthquake. To travel to some areas, teams have to use motorbikes or travel on foot with donkeys to transport supplies. Other areas can only be reached by air or sea.

“Most areas close to the epicenter, especially near Manish or Aquin, are hard to reach,” says Bram Keijzer, MSF emergency medical coordinator. “We have made exploratory visits to identify villages where we can provide care. We have also visited displacement camps in central Les Caye, some of which have been there since the 2010 earthquake.”

Mobile clinics provide primary and mental healthcare services, and each clinic can receive up to 100 patients per day. In the first week, the mobile clinics received approximately 1,000 patients. Patients who require specialized care are transferred to functional medical facilities, such as HIC in Les Cayes, when possible.

In addition to earthquake injuries and related wounds and infections, mobile clinic patients often have respiratory and vaginal infections, skin diseases, signs of malnutrition and other illnesses associated with poor living conditions and lack of clean water and hygiene facilities.

Our teams have also worked, along with other organizations, to improve access to clean water and sanitation in these communities and have supported local health facilities with medical supplies and temporary structures since the earthquake.

We will continue to look for ways to reach the remote villages affected by the earthquake. Meanwhile, our regular SRHR project in the southern town of Port-a-Paint continues to operate, even though the building was severely damaged by the earthquake.

In addition to our work in Sud, we have emergency response teams operating in the Grand’Anse and Nippes areas, which were severely affected by the earthquake. At Grand’Anse, we support three primary healthcare centers that refer patients to Les Cayes when needed. MSF has been working in Haiti for 30 years, and in addition to responding to natural disasters, such as the 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew in 2016, we aim to address critical gaps in access to healthcare. Our regular activities continue, including at the Tabaré Hospital in Port-au-Prince, where our teams treat patients with severe burns as well as people with serious, life-threatening injuries. We opened an emergency center in the Torgo district of Port-au-Prince in August 2021. We also treat victims of sexual and gender-based violence in Port-au-Prince and Gonaives.

