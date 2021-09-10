Earthquake issue gets our attention





The Midland earthquake issue got the attention of our collective community on Monday at about 10:05 p.m.

That was when most of our city was literally shaken for a few seconds by a 3.7-magnitude earthquake that the USGS said occurred about 10 miles northwest of the city.

This is a big deal. Nothing wrong with that. So it was great to see two things happen this week. First, the Texas Railroad Commission said Wednesday that seismologists and their staff moved quickly to investigate the event.

The agency said in a statement that staff will continue to work with operators in the region as staff collect data and identify additional measures that may be appropriate.

Second, Ben Shepherd, of the Permian Basin Oil Association, told a Telegram reporter that it’s in the PBPA’s and the best interest of the community to get this right.

Shepherd reminded Telegram that PBPA members are also members of the community and are “not interested in anything other than improving the way we do business”. He said it had been this way for decades.

Midlanders should appreciate the desire of the RRC and the PBPA to be more proactive in this area. We certainly don’t need to shift the Midland area to central Oklahoma, where earthquakes occur at two to four times the rate in and around Midland and have caused structural damage.

We also don’t need Midland turning to far west Texas, where there have been 19 earthquakes in the past seven days (including a magnitude 4.2 on Wednesday) and 1,044 in the past 365 days. In fact, the number of earthquakes in the country’s New Earthquake Alley (Northwest of Pecos) is about two to three times the number that occurred in Los Angeles or San Francisco during the same time period.

Let me be clear here. Nobody is talking about restricting drilling here or about other safeguards that could disrupt the industry. Oil is our life’s blood, and there’s still a lot to learn about what’s going on. We also know that there seem to be issues with the discharge of salt water, and we’re not talking about it to say that there may be a need to re-volume and pressure the water we’re pumping miles into the ground.

We know that there are clusters of earthquakes occurring in a relatively small area outside the city limits, near the intersection of State Highway 349 and the Kraddick Highway – 81 earthquakes this year (as of Wednesday).

We also know — based on Caitlin Randle reporting in Thursday’s release — that there are about 20 disposal wells near the earthquake cluster and dozens more in the surrounding area, according to data available in the Texas Railroad Commission’s GIS Viewer.

We shouldn’t need a 3.7 magnitude earthquake to tell us there’s a seismic problem in the Midland. But the elephant is now so prominent in the room, it’s absurd that Midlanders begin calling insurance agents to inquire about the cost of earthquake-related policies.

Thanks to the Railways and the PBPA for giving this matter due consideration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mrt.com/opinion/article/Earthquake-issue-has-our-attention-16446598.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos