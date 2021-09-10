Earthquakes in the basin | urbazine





Midland/Odessa, TX (ABC BIG 2/FOX 24 NEWS) – Questions and concerns popped up on the Nextdoor app – as people wondered what happened with the tremors this week. Some locals say Monday’s earthquake was surprising.

“My entire chair and ceiling shook, so, you know, I didn’t know what it was,” says Yvonne Wright, a West Texas resident.

“I was home in the shower and everyone was going to bed and they said what was that and my neighbor told me they thought someone had hit their house,” says Shauna Wells of West Texas.

Earthquakes are not known to exist in West Texas – but they seem to happen quite often.

“We’re in the middle of this plate – the North American dish. So we see these activities are weird, but because we’re seeing a similar kind of thing in Oklahoma, so when people see, they hear that earthquake activity has increased in the last three years, for example,” he says. UTPB Assistant for Geophysics Prof. Dr. Sumit Verma

It’s a trend that insurance agents are also noticing.

“As more and more happened, we started getting more and more calls,” says Chris Wray, an insurance agent at State Farm.

The 3.7-magnitude Midlanders earthquake that I felt earlier this week isn’t a massive earthquake, says Dr. Verma, but he understands the impact on society.

“I understand why people are worried about earthquakes and they should be because when they see earthquakes they might notice some cracks in their homes. Something like that. So these kinds of things need to be reduced,” says Dr. Verma.

To avoid any damage to the home – you may want to check what is included in your insurance policy.

Ask your carrier if they cover it. “Most earthquake coverage is excluded from the majority of homeowners’ policies,” says Ray.

Some say they feel earthquakes they have never felt before.

“Last year when I lived in the country, but it wasn’t — it was big this time, it was bigger, and that’s how it felt,” Wright says.

And if you own a home in the community – it may be time to add to your earthquake policy.

“My suggestion is not to wait for a big one to hit. You might want to get coverage now if you’re worried about that,” Wray says.

