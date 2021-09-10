Hot Shots: Dust Demon, hail, earthquake and more





Every Friday, FreightWaves takes a look at the past week or so in social media, highlighting images in trucking, transportation, and the weather. This week features a big California dust devil, a softball-sized Midwest, a strong earthquake in Mexico and more.

What is this devil?!

A big dust demon appeared Tuesday in California. Video shows the Dust Devil circling over flapping tents at a base camp for antelope firefighting crews in the northeastern part of the state. This massive fire was close to 99,000 acres early Friday morning, according to InciWeb, and was 77% contained.

Dust devils look like tornadoes but usually form on hot, clear days. Pockets of hot air rise rapidly to cool air aloft, creating a circulation that causes a funnel that develops from the ground up. In contrast, tornadoes fall to the ground from the base of a severe thunderstorm.

Huge Hail

Speaking of severe storms, dozens of them hit parts of the Midwest earlier this week. A short tornado touched down in northeastern Illinois, but the National Weather Service received 129 reports of large hail (at least 1 inch in diameter).

Some of the largest hail, softball to the size of a grapefruit, peeled Appleton and other areas of southeastern Wisconsin. The NWS said baseball-sized debris smashed windows in a home in McPhail, north of Appleton. Golf Ball – To the size of a tennis ball, hail wrecked cars in Kewaunee and also hit parts of Michigan and Illinois.

severe shivers

A strong earthquake hit parts of Mexico on Tuesday evening. The 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck near the port and resort of Acapulco, but people reported feeling it more than 200 miles away in the capital, Mexico City. As the buildings and the ground shook, pulses of light from transformers flashed across the night sky.

Fortunately, the damage in most places was slight to moderate. However, many officials blamed the earthquake for the death of at least one person. The earthquake knocked out power to about 1.6 million customers in Mexico City and in four states, according to Comisión Federal de Electricidad, the country’s state-owned utility service. The tool has been working all week to restore power.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events. Southwest Mexico earthquake, September 7, 2021. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.) Air attack

Dozens of large wildfires continue to burn millions of acres of land in Western countries. One of them is the Dixie Fire in Northern California – the largest in the country – which was first reported on July 13. While thousands of firefighters have been setting up containment lines on the ground, others are attacking from the air, dropping water and/or fire retardants from aircraft.

Due to the extremely busy fire season, an air carrier base set an annual record late last week for the delivery of fire retardants – 6.3 million gallons. Aircraft from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s McClellan Base are battling the Dixie Fire, as well as the Kaldor Fire in eastern California, which recently spread near the South Lake Tahoe resort.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You may also like:

Relief service hours are part of the response to Minnesota’s historic drought

5 states with strict chain laws for truck drivers

Top 5 American Truck and Animal Collision Sites

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freightwaves.com/news/hot-shots-dust-devil-huge-hail-earthquake-and-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos