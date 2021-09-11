Earthquake Information: Weak Mag. 3.9 earthquake – Kenai Peninsula Parish, 8.7 miles south of Californiansky, Kenai Peninsula, Alaska, USA, on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:58 pm (GMT-8)





Weak earthquake of magnitude 3.9, at a depth of 60 km

Sep 11 06:01 UTC: First to report: USGS 3 minutes later. September 11 06:03: The depth of the Hypocenter has been recalculated from 56.6 to 51.9 km (35 to 32 miles). Epicenter position corrected 0.9 km (0.6 mi) northwest Sep 11 06:05: Epicenter depth recalculated from 51.9 to 48.8 km (32 to 30 mi). Sep 11 06:09: Depth recalculated Hypocenter from 48.8 to 59.5 km (30 to 37 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 2.2 km (1.4 mi) northwest.

Updated Saturday, September 11, 2021, 06:12

Small earthquake of magnitude 3.9 just reported 9 miles south of Californsky, Alaska, United States

3.9 earthquake September 10 9:58 pm (GMT -8)

Just 13 minutes ago, a 3.9-magnitude earthquake occurred near Californsky, Kenai Peninsula, Alaska, USA. The tremor was recorded on the evening of Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:58 p.m. local time, at a fairly shallow depth of up to 37 miles underground. A second report was later released by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which classified it as a magnitude 4.1 earthquake, and among the cities or towns close to the epicenter where a very weak tremor may have been felt like Kasilof (pop.550) located 3 km away. Miles from the epicenter, Cohoe (pop. 1,400) 5 miles, Kalifornsky (7,900) 9 miles, Soldotna (pop. 4,500) 16 miles, Kenai (pop. 7700) 18 miles and Ridgeway (population: 2,000 inhabitants) 18 miles, Stirling (5,600) 25 miles, and Nikisky (4,500) 27 miles.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app and get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | iOSEarthquake data

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: September 11, 2021 05:58:44 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Friday, September 10, 2021 9:58 PM (GMT -8) Size: 3.9 Depth: 59.5 km Latitude/Longitude at the epicenter: 60.294°N/151.3221°W↗ (Kinai Peninsula, Alaska, USA) Antipode: 60.294°S/28.678°E Nearest volcano: Redoubt (83 km/52 mi) Nearest towns and cities: 6 km (3 mi) SW Kasilof (pop:549) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 14 km (9 mi) south of Kalifornsky (pop: 7850) -> See nearby earthquakes! 26 km (16 mi) south of Soldotna (population: 4,540) -> See nearby earthquakes! 29 km (18 mi) south of Kenai (population: 7,660) -> See nearby earthquakes! 41 km (25 mi) south of Stirling (Population: 5620) -> See nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) S of Nikiski (Population: 4,490) -> See nearby earthquakes! 62 km (39 mi) north of Fritz Creek (population: 1,930) -> See nearby earthquakes! 74 km (46 mi) north of Homer (pop: 5,520) -> See nearby earthquakes! 129 km (80 mi) southwest of Alaska City (population: 298,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 982 km (610 mi) west of Juneau (population: 32,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Scattered clouds 10°C (50°F), Humidity: 90%, Wind: 2 m/s (5 knots) Primary data source: USGS (USGS) Estimated released power: 4.5 × 1010 Joules (12.4 MWh, equivalent to 10.7 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would like to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 3.960 km5 Km SSW of Kasilof, Alaska USGS 4.166 kmKENAI PENINSULA, ALASKAEMSC Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6402081/mag3quake-Sep-11-2021-6-km-NE-of-Clam-Gulch-Alaska.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos