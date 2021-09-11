Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.1 Earthquake – Gura Teghii Commune, 52 km northwest of Buzau, Buzau, Romania, on Friday, September 10, 2021 8:31 PM (GMT +3)





An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale at a depth of 137 km

Sep 10 17:35 UTC: First to report: NIEP after 4 minutes Sep 10 17:56: Volume recalculated from 4.0 to 4.2. The depth of the epicenter of the explosion was recalculated from 140.0 to 132.0 km (87 to 82 mi). Epicenter position corrected by 6.3 km (3.9 mi) toward SE.10 Sep 18:21: magnitude recalculated from 4.2 to 4.1. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 132.0 to 137.0 km (82 to 85 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 2 km (1.3 mi) toward WSW.

Updated Friday, September 10, 2021, 18:00

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit 51 kilometers northwest of Buzau, Romania, this evening

4.2 Earthquake September 10 8:31 PM (GMT +3)

The Romanian National Institute of Geophysics (NIEP) reported a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in Romania near Buzău, MUNICIPIUL Buzău, Buzău, just 29 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on the evening of Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:31 pm local time at an average depth of 132 km. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) recorded the 3.5-magnitude earthquake. A third agency, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), reported the same earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7, and it includes cities or towns close to the epicenter where a very weak tremor may have been felt, Fado Oy (Zone 100) located 1 km away. From the epicenter, Jura Tege (3800 inhabitants) is 7 km, and Nihoyo (population 11,400) is 18 km. In Râmnicu Sărat (population 38,500, 48 km), Buzau (population 131,000, 51 km), Mizil (population 15,500, 57 km), Targu Secuiesc (population 20,100, 59 km), Săcele (population 29,900, 60 km), and Brasov (276,100, 69 km), probably did not feel the earthquake.

Date and time: September 10, 2021 17:31:14 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Friday, September 10, 2021 8:31 PM (GMT +3) Size: 4.1 Depth: 137.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 45.5248 ° N / 26.4462° E↗ (Comuna Gura Teghii, Buzau, Romania) Antipode: 45.525° S / 153.554° W↗ Nearby towns and cities: 2 km (1 mi) north of Varlaam (population: 828) -> See nearby earthquakes! 17 km (10 mi) north of Nihoyo (population: 11,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 24 km (15 mi) north of Borwenstein (population: 8100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 50 km (31 mi) northwest of Râmnicu Sărat (population: 38,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 52 km (32 mi) northwest of Buzau (population: 131,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 57 km (35 mi) north of Meselle (Prahova) (pop: 15,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 58 km (36 mi) east of Săcele (Braشوفov) (population: 29,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 58 km (36 mi) SSE from Targu Secuiesc (Covasna) (population: 20,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 67 km (42 mi) east of Brasov (population: 276,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 124 km (77 mi) northeast of Bucharest (Bucharest) (population: 1,877,200) –> see nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 10.9 °C (52 °F), Humidity: 45%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) From NNW Primary data source: NIEP (National Institute for Research and Development of Geophysics) Energy Estimated Output: 8.9 x 1010 Joules (24.8 MW/h, equivalent to 21.3 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a “felt it” brief Report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.Depth Source Location 4.1137 km Romania: Zona Seismica Vrancea. BuzauNIEP 3.7116 km Romania GFZ 4.1140 kmROMANIAEMSC Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

