Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.7 – 97 km earthquake south of El-Ayoun, Western Sahara, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 12:09 am (GMT +1)





Strong earthquake measuring 5.7 degrees at a depth of 10 km

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake occurred 97 km southwest of El-Ayoun in the Western Desert

Just 15 minutes ago, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake occurred near Laayoune in the Western Desert. The earthquake was recorded just after midnight on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 12:09 am local time, at a shallow depth of 10 km below the surface of the earth, and the event was presented by Spain’s Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), the first seismological agency. To be reported, based on the initial seismic data, the earthquake was probably felt by many people in the epicenter area. It shouldn’t have caused significant damage, other than things falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. I felt a slight tremor. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: September 13, 2021 23:09:13 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 12:09 am (GMT +1) Size: 5.7 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 26.3382 °N / 13.5617°W↗ (Western Desert) Antipode: 26.338°S / 166.438°E Nearest volcano: Fuerteventura (229 km/142 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 86 km (53 mi) south of Laayoune Beach (population: 10,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 mi) southwest of El-Ayoun (population: 19,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 193 km (120 mi) west of Smara (Morocco) (population: 42,100) -> see nearby earthquakes! 242 km (151 mi) south of Puerto del Rosario (Las Palmas, Spain) (population: 35,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 260 km (162 mi) southeast of Telde (Spain) (population: 100,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 263 km (163 mi) southeast of Santa Lucia (Spain) (population: 63,600) -> See nearby earthquakes 266 km (165 mi) south of San Bartolome de Tirajana (Spain) (population: 52,200) -> see nearby earthquakes! 268 km (167 mi) southeast of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Spain) (population: 381,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 292 km (181 mi) south of Arrecife (Spain) (POP: 59100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 381 km (237 mi) northeast of Dakhla (population: 75,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 23.1°C (74°F), Humidity: 77%, Wind: 3 m/s (7 knots) Northwest data source: IGN (Instituto Geográfico Nacional) Estimated outgoing power: 2.2 x 1013 Joules (6.22 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 5,351 tons of TNT or 0.3 atomic bombs!) More information If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and send an SMS ” It felt like ‘Report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Judging by its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 50 km2 (= 19 square miles) is a first-order estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 12 km (8 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

