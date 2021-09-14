A week later, homeless Guerrero earthquake victims protested aid shortages





No major damage was initially reported, but last Tuesday’s powerful earthquake was found to have destroyed nearly 8,000 homes in the city of Guerrero.

On Sunday, Governor Hector Astudillo said there were reports of 7,800 homes damaged and 15,000 people affected by the 7.1-magnitude quake.

“Without a doubt, it must be said, the earthquake has revealed how far it has come to us. Even today, the damage is very different” than we initially thought, he said.

The governor said 694 of the damaged homes are in Acapulco, just 14 kilometers from the epicenter.

Homes, schools, hospitals, hotels, churches and other buildings were also damaged in municipalities such as Chilpancingo, Coyoca de Benítez, Atoyac de Alvarez and Chilapa de Alvarez.

Astudillo called on the federal government to help repair the damage and provide assistance to victims.

His comments came after families from Xaltianguis, a town 40 kilometers from Acapulco, closed the Chilpancingo-Acapulco highway for more than three hours on Saturday to protest a lack of government assistance after their homes were damaged in the earthquake.

Residents only agreed to lift the siege after Astudillo arrived and pledged to send sleeping mats to the town as well as civil protection personnel to inspect 450 badly damaged homes, of which 150 collapsed.

The newspaper “Reforma” in Chilpancingo reported that 60 families living in a housing project built by the government were forced to leave their homes after last week’s earthquake.

“We are definitely not going back because the houses have cracks and with another slight earthquake they will fall off,” one resident said.

Edith Diaz-Gómez said some families have gone to shelters but most are staying in families with relatives.

Life continues in Guerrero’s house where a wall has collapsed.

“We will ask the government to pay the monthly rent for the house because it is impossible for us to continue living with our relatives,” she said.

In some other Guerrero communities, families have been sleeping outside in fear of their homes collapsing in another earthquake or aftershock, there have been hundreds since the powerful earthquake that struck just before 9:00 p.m. last Tuesday.

Studio said the victims’ plight was exacerbated by the rain and stressed the importance of “solidarity” during the trying times.

Some Guerrero residents were also left without power for several days after the quake, but the governor said on Sunday that service was restored to all but a few communities across the state.

The quake struck in at least 13 states, killing three people, including a 14-year-old child, in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Acapulco. He and another person were smashed by walls that had fallen in a violent shaking while a third person was killed by a lamppost that had fallen during the earthquake.

With reports from Reforma, Milenio, Televisa and Animal Politico

