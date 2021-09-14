Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.5 – 45 km SW of Curacura, Provincia de Barinacochas, Ayacucho, Peru, on Monday, September 13, 2021 7:03 pm (GMT -5)





4.5-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 80 km

Sep 14 00:12 UTC: First to arrive: EMSC in 9 minutes. Sep 14 00:26: Volume has been recalculated from 4.7 to 4.5. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 109.0 to 71.0 km (68 to 44 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 22 km (14 mi) toward the ENE. Sep 14 00:28: The depth of the epicenter has been recalculated from 71.0 to 80.0 km (44 to 50 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 13 km (8 mi) toward E.

Updated Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 00:18

Medium 4.7 earthquake strikes near Curacura, Provincia de Barinacochas, Ayacucho, Peru

4.7 earthquake September 13 7:03 pm (GMT -5)

An average earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was reported early in the evening near Curacura, Provincia de Barinacochas, Ayacucho, Peru, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The earthquake struck Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:03 p.m. Local time at an average depth of 109 km. The strength of the earthquake may have dampened its great relative depth below the surface, making it feel weak in absolute terms. The exact size, focus, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Very weak shaking was felt including Chaibe (popup area 130) located 0 km from the epicenter, Korakura (7,400) 45 km, Tambo (population area. 5,000) 67 km, and Akari (population 4400) is 70 km away, and Puquio (pop 10500) is 80 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: Sep 14, 2021 00:03:05 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Monday, September 13, 2021 7:03 PM (GMT -5) Size: 4.5 Depth: 80.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 15.31°S / 73.66° W↗ (Provincia de Parinacochas, Ayacucho, Peru) Antipode: 15.31° N / 106.34° E↗ Nearest volcano: Sara Sara (55 km/34 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 19 km (12 mi) SW from Chacaraya ( Bang: 158) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 29 km (18 mi) northwest of Cahuacho (Arequipa) (population: 252) -> See nearby earthquakes! 34 km (21 mi) southeast of Kurakura (Barinacochas) (pop: 7,420) -> See nearby earthquakes! 38 km (24 mi) WSW from Marcabamba (pop: 442) -> See nearby earthquakes! 50 km (31 mi) west of Korcula (pop: 303) -> See nearby earthquakes! 64 km (40 mi) southeast of Tambo (Locanas Province) (Population: 5,030) -> See nearby earthquakes! 85 km (53 mi) southeast of Bucio (Provencia de Lucanas) (population: 10,500) -> see nearby earthquakes! 147 km (92 mi) ESE from Nazca (population: 23,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 247 km (153 mi) south of Ayacucho (population: 140,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 514 km (320 mi) southeast of Lima (pop: 7,737,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 8.1 °C (47 °F), Humidity: 33%, Wind: 1 m/s (1 knot) From SSW base data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated outgoing power : 3.5 x 1011 Joules (98.6 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 84.8 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.580 kmSOUTHERN PERUEMSC 4.571 km11 Km SSE of Pullo, PeruUSGS Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

