Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.2 earthquake – Tasman Sea, 76 km north of Nelson, New Zealand, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 7:32 pm (GMT +12)





An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale at a depth of 147 km

Sep 14 07:35 UTC: First to arrive: GEONET (New Zealand) in 3 minutes. Sep 14 07:42: Volume has been recalculated from 4.0 to 4.2. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 153.0 to 146.5 km (from 95 to 91 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 3.7 km (2.3 mi) SW.

Update Tuesday, September 14, 2021 07:54

An average earthquake of 4.2 on the Richter scale 76 km north of Nelson, New Zealand

4.2 Earthquake September 14 7:32 pm (GMT +12)

An average earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was reported early in the evening near Nelson, Nelson City, New Zealand, according to the New Zealand Seismic and Geological Survey Commission (GeoNet). The earthquake struck on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 7:32 p.m. local time in The average depth is 146.5 km. The strength of the earthquake may have dampened its great relative depth below the surface, making it feel weak in absolute terms. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0, and according to preliminary calculations, we do not expect many people to feel the earthquake and it did not cause any damage. In Takaka (population 1,200, 51 km), Motoika (7,500, 65 km), Nelson (59,200, 76 km), and Richmond (14,000 inhabitants, 84 km), the earthquake was probably not felt.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Date and time: Sep 14, 2021 07:32:20 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 7:32 PM (GMT +12) Size: 4.2 Depth: 146.5 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 40.58539 degrees South / 173.28952° E↗ (Tasman Sea, New Zealand) Antipode: 40.585° N/6.71° W↗ Nearest volcano: Taranaki (158 km/98 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 51 km (31 mi) northeast of Takaka (population: 1,220) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 65 km (40 mi) NNE from Motueka (pop: 7490) -> See nearby earthquakes! 76 km (47 mi) north of Nelson (population: 59,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) north of Richmond (population: 14,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 118 km (73 mi) northwest of Blenheim (population: 26,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 147 km (91 mi) northwest of Wellington (population: 381,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 154 km (96 mi) WNW of the Loire Haute (Population: 101,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 182 km (113 mi) southwest of New Plymouth (population: 49,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 198 km (123 mi) west of Palmerston North (population: 76,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 332 km (207 mi) north of Christchurch (Population: 363,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Low clouds 10.4 °C (51 °F), Humidity: 67%, Wind: 14 m/s (27 knots) From ESE core data source: GEONET (NZ) (Seismic and Geological Survey Commission, New Zealand) rated released energy: 1.3 x 1011 joules (35 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and send an SMS “I Felt It” Report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.2147 kmNew ZealandGEONET (NZ) 4.0153 kmCOOK STRAIT, NEW ZEALANDEMSC Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

